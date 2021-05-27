Eye-popping art goes urban, edgy in 'Icons & Vandals' at Austin gallery
The two pieces belong together. One is a metal sculpture of a spaceman. He shifts his weight as if walking in uncertain gravity. The gold mask on his helmet reflects back the visual world in front of him, including any startled guest who happens to be looking in. White and black graffiti — equations, upbeat words, diagrams — cover his primarily dark-silver-purple suit and the gold metal star that serves as his pedestal.www.austin360.com