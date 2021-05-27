Eye-popping art goes urban, edgy in 'Icons & Vandals' at Austin gallery

This band formed at UT back in 2016 out of a duo that would play cover songs for friends but quickly realized they could write their own original music as a team. From there they added a bass player, then a drummer, and voila! Nané was born. They, along with Austin's own Ley Line, have teamed up with The SIMS Foundation for a night of joy and inspiration at the iconic Paramount Theatre this Friday, May 21st. Lead Singer, Danie Sahadd shares more about that event before performing the song "Clementine Tree."