GOP counters Biden’s infrastructure plan with $928 billion offer as President’s adviser slams opposition

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans made a $928 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure proposal Thursday morning as one of the President’s closest advisers rallies allies to embrace the White House’s proposals. The group of Senate Republicans negotiating with Biden on infrastructure unveiled their latest infrastructure counter-proposal Thursday morning, just ahead...

