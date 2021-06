The Clinton boys and girls track and field teams ran past host Center State Conference foe Holland Patent on Wednesday. The Clinton boys won their meet, 109-27. Winning for the Warriors were Enrico Lucio in the 100 and 200 meter dash, running it in a time of 11.5 seconds and 23.9 seconds respectively. He was also part of the winning 400 relay team for Clinton with Trevor Forde, Joseph Abbott and Nigel Moore in a time of 49.1 seconds. Lucio also won the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 2 inches. Jack Devine won the 400 dash for the Warriors in 55.4 seconds.