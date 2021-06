LACROFT — An early Thursday evening blaze remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Liverpool Township Fire Chief Dave Ward declined Friday night to release the name of the victim at 612 Ninth Ave., citing uncertainty whether her entire family had been notified. Township fire crews responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Ninth Avenue for a kitchen fire with entrapment and called for additional tankers and manpower from neighboring departments upon arrival. The three-bedroom, one-bath home owned by June McVay, according to Columbiana County online property records, was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke. Calcutta, Glenmoor and Wellsville provided mutual aid on scene, while East Liverpool city firefighters covered Liverpool Township’s station.