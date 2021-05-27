Cancel
Ballroom Legend Jack Mizrahi on His Full-Circle Coach Moment

By Mario Abad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Jack Mizrahi has had an enormous impact on the ballroom community would be a massive understatement. The Harlem resident has hosted some of the most iconic balls around the world for over 30 years and has been one of few figures to help catapult the once underground community into the mainstream.

