As a typical teenager, Avery Farmer often came home late, but he would always check in with his parents, Matt and Melissa Farmer. “Even as a 17-year-old boy, the first thing Avery would do was to seek out Matt and me,” Melissa said. “It was usually later at night, but he would say, ‘Momma,’ running up the stairs to tell me about his day or the special-needs kids. He just really enjoyed sharing with us what was going on around him and in his life. It’s just different for a teenager to do that.”