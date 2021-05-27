Beautiful blooms

HOPE TIAN is a self-taught painter born and raised in Beijing, China who now resides in Greater Boston. Tian creates lush and saturated landscapes and portraits that are simultaneously other-worldly and true to life. Her landscapes are bathed in sublime and shadowy light and color; the subjects of her portraits, who often bear a resemblance to the artist, are poignant reflections on the range of the human emotion. The influence of French Impressionism, and more specifically, the paintings of Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet, are apparent in Tian’s thick application of oil paint and bold and expressionistic brush strokes. Of oil painting Tian remarks, “Oil painting, in its purest form, can unveil and release all of use, thoughts and emotions that sometimes we didn’t know were there.” For Tian, painting is a visual as well as material process through which she forms a deeper understanding of herself and a connection to the world around her.