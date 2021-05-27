Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Memorial Day Weekend? We’ve Got You Covered!

By Susan Froyd
Westword
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people like to hang at home over a holiday weekend (though that's less likely after a year of social distancing), while others prefer a road trip or camping. Still others are dying to go out on the town, eating out and seeing the bright lights during a staycation. Like...

www.westword.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Camping#Mural Art#The Long Weekend#Crafty Cannery Brewery#Spanish#Koco Collaborations#Visual Goodies#Aliens#The Disco Biscuits#Capital Brewing Bbq#Six Capital Brewing#Chilean#Buena Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Orange County, CAsurfer.com

Wet Hot American Mixtape

[This feature originally appeared as “Wet Hot American Mixtape” in SURFER 58.5.]. I was in a bar the other night when somebody played the Pearl Jam song “Corduroy” from “Vitalogy” on the jukebox. The rollicking guitar and raspy vocals instantly catapulted me back to high school in Morro Bay, California, when I listened to that song every single day before surfing the Rock after class; in hindsight, that whole chunk of my life seems to be wrapped up in the four minutes of that song. Strangely enough, after moving to San Diego a few years later, I couldn’t stand the sound of Pearl Jam. Instead, I listened to nothing but Modest Mouse, which to this day makes me think of surfing weird reefs in La Jolla before toweling off for my shift at Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza. These song-to-surf-life pairings made me think: Sometimes a particular band’s sound embodies a certain surf town at a certain time. The kind of surf on offer, the weather, the locals, the cities themselves — all that gets tossed into a bubbling cultural stew and the result is a vibe that can be perfectly encapsulated by one, and only one, band.
Chicago, ILtravelawaits.com

Iconic Chicago Hotel Reopens In Time To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

After closing for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Palmer House hotel in downtown Chicago has reopened — in time to celebrate its 150th anniversary. During its closure, the hotel underwent a $2.2 million renovation, which included the addition of an indoor swimming pool. In preparation for...
TravelWandering Earl

A Spectacular Las Vegas and Grand Canyon Road Trip

Every now and then while traveling, there comes a week when everything magically falls into place, with one remarkable experience after another. Some moments might have been planned, others spontaneous and several completely unexpected, but together, the result is almost hard to believe, in the best way possible. That was...