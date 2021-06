These stocked, artisanal supermarkets and grocery stores carry farm-fresh produce, regional spirits, and other Hudson Valley specialties. Going to the grocery store is always a love it or hate it sort of deal. On the plus side, it means fresh food for your cupboards and refrigerator. On the downside, it’s a time suck that all too often drains your bank account and leaves you tired after an hour or more of strolling up and down the aisles.