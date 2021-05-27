Preserving Navajo History & Culture

As we dive deeper into what makes the Navajo Nation so diverse, we want to highlight some Navajo history and culture that everyone should know about. As we go about our day-to-day lives, it’s easy to forget where we come from, appreciate the land that’s under our feet, and thank the folks that took care of it before we did. Today, we want to take special note of the Navajo men and women who cared for our country before we even step foot on it. Long before Christopher Columbus ran ashore in 1491, the Navajos were already settled in the Four Corners area of the Colorado Plateau. However, they weren’t the first inhabitants of the land. According to historians, Ice Age Hunters lived in the Monument Valley area thousands of years before the Navajo. To this day, you can still see evidence of the Anasazi through their monument sites and ancient ruins that date well beyond 1300 A.D.