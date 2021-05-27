Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU eyes Belarus sanctions targeting sectors close to leader

By RAF CASERT
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F67Mw_0aDHEeJR00

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian president, as they sought to strike back at him for the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Lisbon vowed to continue to ramp up the pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — whose disdain for democratic norms and human rights has made his country a pariah in the West. The country's isolation has only deepened since Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet on Sunday that their was a bomb threat against it and instructed it to land in Minsk before the journalist was pulled off the plane.

Still amid the testy standoff with the EU, Belarus did get some help from its ally Russia, which refused to allow two Moscow-bound flights to change their paths in order to avoid flying through Belarus' airspace.

As the EU works to hold Lukashenko to account, the parents of the detained 26-year-old journalist, Raman Pratasevich, appealed at a news conference in Poland for help from the international community to free their son.

“I want you to hear my cry, the cry of my soul. So that you understand how difficult it is for us now and how much we are experiencing this situation,” Natalia Pratasevich, his mother, said. "I am begging you, help me free my son.”

The EU ministers said they had her predicament in mind as they did their work.

“I’m thinking of this young blogger, this young journalist, his mother and his father," said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn. "These are bandit tricks that are being carried out here. That can’t be tolerated by the European Union.”

The latest plans for sanctions, which could target the country's lucrative potassium industry among others, comes after the dramatic diversion of the Ryanair flight. EU leaders have denounced the move as a state-sponsored hijacking, while Lukashenko has defended his actions and accused the West of trying to "strangle" his country with sanctions.

The EU has already advised its airlines to avoid the ex-Soviet nation's airspace and barred Belarusian carriers from EU airports and airspace. Even if Lukashenko seemed increasingly isolated, he did get a helping hand from Moscow. Russian authorities refused to allow two EU-based carriers to change the paths for flights headed to Moscow so they could avoid Belarus.

An Austrian Airline flight from Vienna and an Air France one from Paris both had to be canceled, the companies said. It was unclear what would happen to Friday's schedule.

The French pilots’ union SNPL said in a statement it was "more than surprised” at the move. “While normally the responses to this type of request for modification are accepted immediately, it’s been radio silence for two days” from the Russian authorities, the statement said.

The 27-nation bloc has previously slammed Belarusian authorities with sanctions over the August election that handed Lukashenko a sixth term and that opposition groups have rejected as rigged as well as his ensuing crackdown on protests.

If the next batch of sanctions does not ease the crackdown on the opposition and democratic values, German Foreign minister Heiko Maas said the EU “will continue to look at what effects this has in Belarus, whether Lukashenko relents. If that isn’t the case we have to assume that this will be just the beginning of a big and long spiral of sanctions.”

Foreign ministers from the G-7 group of leading industrialized nations — which includes some EU countries — also promised to take action. They said in a statement: “We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities.”

The EU has tried on and off to encourage democratic reforms in Belarus, bring it closer to the bloc — and distance it from its main backer, Russia — but has not had much success. Some say more sanctions will do little to alleviate the situation and will only push Belarus even closer to Russia, and reduce the influence of the EU and others.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg acknowledged that it is a difficult balance.

“What we don't want to do is to drive the country in the arms of Russia,” he said.

Asselborn said the bloc was focused on the country's large potassium industry. The mineral is mainly used in the fertilizing industry.

“The key word, I think, is potassium," he said. "Belarus produces a great deal of potassium, is one of the world’s biggest suppliers. And I think it would hurt Lukashenko a great deal if we accomplished something there.”

The giant Belaruskali plant, controlled by the state as are most economic assets in the country of 9.3 million, is the main cash earner for Lukashenko's government along with petrochemicals.

The EU foreign ministers will prepare proposals for the sanctions but will not make final decisions on Thursday.

Later in the day, the International Civil Aviation Organization was planning a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in Montreal to discuss the plane’s diversion. Western leaders have asked the organization to investigate.

Lukashenko has defended the move to tell the Ryanair flight to land in his country, maintaining his contention that there was a bomb threat against it.

He also insisted that Belarusian authorities had a legitimate right to arrest Pratasevich, who has become a top foe of Lukashenko, saying that the journalist was working to foment a “bloody rebellion." Pratasevich's Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, was also arrested.

Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, ran a popular messaging app that had a key role in helping organize huge protests in recent months that have put Lukashenko under unprecedented pressure at home in the wake of the August vote. But the strongman has only increased his crackdown, and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with thousands beaten.

___

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Geir Moulson and Dave Risng in Berlin, Rob Gillies in Toronto, Monika Scislowska and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, Angela Charlton in Paris and Barry Hatton in Lisbon contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
36K+
Followers
46K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#Eu Countries#Air France#Eu Leaders#International Sanctions#Economic Sanctions#Ap#The European Union#Ex Soviet#French#Snpl#German#Belaruskali#G 7#Austrian Airline#Associated Press#Eu Foreign Ministers#Economic Sectors#Belarusian Authorities#Belarusian Carriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
PoliticsForeign Policy

Lukashenko’s Air Piracy Has Revitalized Belarus’s Opposition

On May 23, a Ryanair flight passing through Belarusian airspace from Athens to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was forced down in Minsk by a fraudulent bomb threat—backed up by a MiG-29 fighter jet escort. The falsified bomb threat was concocted by the Belarusian government for the purpose of apprehending exiled Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. He had taken a flight that intersected Belarusian airspace on his return to Lithuania.
Economykfgo.com

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Toughen sanctions on Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
Foreign Policybalkaninsight.com

EU, US Push for ‘New Dynamics’ in Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue

Brussels and Washington have reignited efforts to revive the stalled Kosovo-Serbia dialogue for the normalisation of relations, and analysts believe that these new dynamics could push the old foes towards striking a deal. US Deputy Assistant of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer (front right) and EU Special...
Politicsnordot.app

NATO restricts Belarusian officials' access to Brussels headquarters

NATO is to more strictly control access to its headquarters in the Belgian capital for Belarusian officials, according the alliance's secretary general, in the wake of a forced Ryanair flight diversion that stoked international outrage. "We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters based...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Belarusian editor detained amid crackdown on journalists

KYIV, Ukraine — The chief editor of a popular Internet news site in one of Belarus’ largest cities was detained and his residence searched amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Police said Sunday they were investigating Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota on suspicion of...
Europehurriyetdailynews.com

EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

The European Council (EC) summit that will take place on June 24 and 25 will be a significant moment for the future development and improvement of the EU-Turkey relations, a senior EU official has said. Speaking to Hürriyet Daily News during a visit to the southern province of Şanlıurfa, Nikolaus...
Politics101 WIXX

Russia vows to defend Belarus if EU sanctions Minsk – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will defend Belarus and help it if the European Union imposes economic sanctions on Minsk over the grounding of a plane and arrest of a dissident blogger, the RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying. Many European nations have imposed flight bans...
Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

EU formins discuss ways to resolve rows in Eastern Neighborhood – The Baltic Times

TALLINN – Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets took part in an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Lisbon on Thursday, where the ministers discussed, among other things, ways to resolve conflicts that continue in the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood — Ukraine, Georgia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Moldova. As a topical issue,...
Energy Industrycaspiannews.com

Lithuania Urges EU to Sanction Russian-Built NPP in Belarus

The plant, which is expected to have two operating reactors in 2022, is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Rosatom. The Russian-built Astravets Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), also known as the Belarusian, may face challenges as Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte called on the European Union to impose sanctions against the companies involved in its construction.
Economynewsverses.com

Russian authorities deny entry to European airways as EU mulls sanctions on Belarus

(CNN) — A minimum of two European airways have been refused permission to fly to Moscow by Russian authorities after the carriers requested to fly an alternate route bypassing Belarusian airspace. Russia’s transfer, underlining Moscow’s assist for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, comes because the European Union mulls contemporary sanctions...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Knowhere News

European airlines cancel Russia flights after Moscow denies landing permission for avoiding Belarus airspace

Two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow on Thursday after Russia withheld permission to land because they intended to avoid flying over Belarusian territory. Several airlines are avoiding Belarusian airspace after the country dispatched a MiG-29 to force a Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk so authorities could arrest a dissident journalist.
Politicswibqam.com

EU prepares new round of Belarus sanctions from June, diplomats say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is readying a fourth round of sanctions against senior Belarus officials in response to last year’s contested presidential election and could target as many as 50 people from June, four diplomats said. Along with the United States, Britain and Canada, the EU has already...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Lukashenko signs decree to amend emergency transfer of power - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council if he is murdered or otherwise unable to perform his duties, state Belta news agency reported on Saturday. Lukashenko said in April he was planning to change the way power in Belarus...
PoliticsSFGate

Belarus leader bristles at criminal complaint in Germany

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian leader on Friday bristled at a criminal complaint filed against him in Germany over his violent crackdown on protests that broke out after his disputed re-election in August. President Alexander Lukashenko charged that “heirs of fascism” were in no position to judge him. His...