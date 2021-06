During one month the shares of the company changed significantly. From 24 May it decreased to 25 May by about 3.90 percent. However, from 25 May significantly growth to $14,88 changed about 11,16 percent. Then slowly decline about $14,53. After that the shares climbed high day by day. The pic of shares was $15,99, however the shares slightly declined. And at the end of the month the shares were about $19,91. Today in premarket the stock thrives to reach $15 again. What could a stock news reporter say if F stock gets to $30 in a month due to offering new SUVs like Bronco and F-150?