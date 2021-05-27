Billions of Brood X Cicadas Ready to Make a Buzz

There’s been some serious buzz about the Brood X cicadas that are emerging at this time in some parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, our ears humming with the incessant buzzing sounds of billions of cicadas as they emerge from underground for the first time in 17 years. Perhaps to our chagrin, this buzzing should stick around for four to six weeks while these insects mate and then ultimately die, all in a short span of time. All of this activity depends on when soil temperatures rise to at least 65 degrees.