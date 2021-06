The outdoors are shaping up to be popular, but it’s still possible to avoid the worst of the crowds. This summer, travel is making a comeback, particularly in domestic tours through National Parks. This is understandable as it’s been proven time and time again how beneficial nature is for physical and mental health. However, as the weather warms up, our natural spaces become much more packed. This is predicted to be especially true this summer, as vaccinations and the re-opening of the country have sparked hope after a year of us being home-bound.