After running out of space at its old home, Clarence home improvement contractor Cortese Construction Services Corp. has a new and much larger space for its headquarters. Cortese last week moved into the facility on Main Street near the intersection with Sheridan Drive, more than tripling its total space and adding a separate warehouse for its tools, supplies and work crews. The firm, which has about 40 full-time employees, moved from 2,500 square feet of space on George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga, between Dick and Transit roads.