A car crashed into a Yuba City home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, causing the house to catch on fire. The members of the household were safely evacuated. According to a report given by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the location of the incident was a private home near Anna Lane and Cherry Street. Officers report that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the house fled into a nearby field. They were able to gather only a very vague description of the suspect.