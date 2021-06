Joshua C. French, 37, of Wilton, pleaded May 19 to felony DWI. Jessie Delossantos, 32, of Moreau, pleaded May 19 to failure to register or verify as a sex offender. Kyle J. Massoth, 30, of Rensselaer, was sentenced May 19 to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison, after pleading to attempted assault in the second-degree, a felony, in connection with an incident in Mechanicville.