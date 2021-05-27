Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

MediPharm Labs Launches High-CBD Wellness Oils in Quebec; Ships First Order of CBD 25 and CBD 50 Formulas Now Available for Retail Sale by SQDC

By Editorial
technical420.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced it launched its first wellness products in Quebec and shipped its first order of premium CBD oils for retail sale to the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), the province’s sole legal retailer for cannabis based products.

technical420.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quebec#Formulas#Cannabis Products#Commercial Products#Consumer Products#Cannabis Oil#Technology Company#Medipharm Labs Launches#Sqdc#Medipharm Labs Corp#Medif#The Company#Canadian#Cbd 50#Medipharm Labs#Medipharm Labs Founded#Australian#Medipharm Labs Australia#Sedar#Iso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Businesshemptoday.net

Canadian CBD company says it will target UK, launch drink in Costa Rica

Toronto-based Flora Growth Corp., said it has plans to export three CBD-based products into the UK and is poised for entry into Central America, starting with distribution of a drink product in Costa Rica. The company launched on the U.S.-based Nasdaq exchange earlier this month. Despite reporting in early May...
PharmaceuticalsTrendHunter.com

Premium-Quality CBD Products

TRIP USA, the originally European CBD brand that's been called the “Glossier of CBD,” is making its debut in America. The premium quality CBD vendor offers drinks and oils that are designed to maintain wellness and promote relaxation in an accessible format. TRIP USA's products have a pastel esthetic that defines the line.
Pharmaceuticalssanjuanjournal.com

Sunday Horizon CBD Reviews: Quality CBD Oil Tincture to Buy?

The power of the cannabinoid, CBD, has been brought to light in recent years and demand for said products has been on the rise ever since. The first-ever commercial product to hit the market is the one and only CBD oil. With time, more people are starting to realize that CBD oils aren’t as effective because only a small fraction of it is reaped by the body, while the rest simply goes to waste. Why ingest a solution that does not fully unveil its potential right? Therefore, a company called Sunday Horizon believes that their CBD tincture will make all the difference. Want in on the details? The following review will provide a complete picture of what the Sunday Horizon CBD Tincture has to offer.
Businessstupiddope.com

High Tide Begins Trading on Nasdaq Today Under Symbol “HITI”

High Tide, a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares“) will commence trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq“) under the ticker symbol “HITI”. The Company’s Nasdaq listing is expected to increase access to investment in High Tide from retail and institutional investors around the world. Furthermore, with access to a much larger capital market, the Company expects to improve liquidity for its Common Shares and, in turn, optimize its cost of capital.
Pharmaceuticalstheleafonline.com

Vaping CBD oil – A short guide

Vaping has become incredibly popular in recent years. The people who use it most often are teenagers and young adults, and it should come as no surprise. After all, it is convenient and fun, as there are hundreds of different vape juice flavors that you can choose from!. One of...
Healththe360mag.com

Best CBD Cream for Pain

In the past years, CBD has been getting much recognition. For now, it’s what many of us call a natural remedy for various health issues. And so, to speak, scientists are trying to find out how CBD works. We can now call it a miracle as it found to help alleviate cancer symptoms, reduce stress sleep disorders, and pain.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Aurora Cannabis Completes Balance Sheet Restructuring

Full Repayment of Credit Facility Results in Principal and Interest Savings of ~$25 Million In the Next Year. EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has completed the restructuring of its balance sheet. The second amended and restated credit facility, which matures on December 31, 2022, and consists of a term loan and revolver, was repaid in full, without penalty and at the Company's discretion, in the amount of approximately $89 million, including accrued interest.
Businessokotokstoday.ca

Canopy Growth CEO 'really bullish' on U.S. pot legalization after recent reforms

Canopy Growth Corp. is continuing to pin its hopes on the U.S. as competition in Canada's cannabis industry intensifies amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions. The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company said Tuesday that it remains focused on advancing its U.S. operations and is encouraged by pot reforms sweeping the country.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Canopy Growth Stock Crumbles After Quarterly Report

The earnings spotlight was on the cannabis sector this morning, after Canopy Growth Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGC) mixed fiscal fourth-quarter report. The company announced much wider-than-expected losses per share, as well as revenue that was line with estimates. CEO David Klein stated that the company is a "little concerned" with Covid-19 headwinds lasting into the next quarter, especially as reopening in Canada remains uncertain.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Single Malt Scotch Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2025

Single Malt Scotch Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Single Malt Scotch market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Single Malt Scotch is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Single Malt Scotch market was valued at USD _ million/billion.
Marketsnewcannabisventures.com

Aurora Cannabis Pays Down $89 Million Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Completes Balance Sheet Restructuring. Full Repayment of Credit Facility Results in Principal and Interest Savings of ~$25 Million In the Next Year. EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has completed the restructuring of its balance sheet. The second amended and restated credit facility, which matures on December 31, 2022, and consists of a term loan and revolver, was repaid in full, without penalty and at the Company’s discretion, in the amount of approximately $89 million, including accrued interest.
Stocksrmotoday.com

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:. Toronto Stock Exchange (19,976.01, up 245.02 points.) Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 63 cents, or 6.24 per cent, to $10.72 on 16.6 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.49, or 5.31 per...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8NV", effective June 1, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RIV Capital Sells New Brunswick Property For $4 Million

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. (" RIV Capital" or the " Company") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) today announced that it has closed an agreement with The Tweed Tree Lot Inc. (" TTL"), a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth"), to sell a property located in Fredericton, New Brunswick in exchange for a cash payment of $4 million.
thedesertreview.com

Harborside Announces Acquisition of Salinas Production Campus

OAKLAND, Calif., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR),(OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today provided an update on its previously announced plan to purchase the Company's 47-acre production campus, which includes 200,000 sq. ft. of licensed cultivation space, including 155,000 sq. ft. of flower canopy space and 45,000 sq. ft. of nursery space in Salinas, California (the "Production Campus"). On June 1st, 2021, the Company completed the purchase of the Production Campus using approximately $10.84 million in funds drawn from its existing credit facility.
Market AnalysisHampshire Review

CBD oil sales hit the gas

WVU researcher studies its effects on driving performance. People have been driving under the influence of alcohol since before the 1st person crank-started a Ford Model T. But CBD oil didn’t become a concern until years after people began driving the Tesla Model X. The use of CBD oil is...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Marijuana Stocks: Canopy Growth Warns On Covid, Loses More Than Expected

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth (CGC) on Tuesday said it lost far more than expected during its fiscal fourth quarter, and said it expected its recreational business to face continued difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company, the biggest pot stock by market cap, reported as it tries to...
StocksStreet.Com

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Amazon Gets on Board

Shares of the benchmark ETFM Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) - Get Report, which tracks cannabis stocks, were rising Wednesday after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report announced support for a federal marijuana legalization bill. The Seattle tech and e-commerce company also said it would no longer screen for marijuana for any...
Financial Reportsthenewswire.com

Damara Announces Flow-Thru and Non-Flow Financing for up to $600,000

The Offering will consist of a combination of (i) up to 3,333,333 units of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the “FT Proceeds”) and (ii), up to 3,750,000 units of the Company issued on a non-flow-through basis (the “NFT Units”) at a price of $0.08 for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the “NFT Proceeds”).
Industrybirminghamnews.net

World Class Provides Pineapple Express Delivery Revenue Update

Pineapple Express Delivery's revenue total $2.77M January - April 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ('Company' or 'World-Class'), is pleased to provide an update on Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ('Pineapple Express Delivery' or 'PED'), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest. PED is a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.