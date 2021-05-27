MediPharm Labs Launches High-CBD Wellness Oils in Quebec; Ships First Order of CBD 25 and CBD 50 Formulas Now Available for Retail Sale by SQDC
MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced it launched its first wellness products in Quebec and shipped its first order of premium CBD oils for retail sale to the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), the province’s sole legal retailer for cannabis based products.technical420.com