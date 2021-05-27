Your Hands Are the First Part of Your Body to Show the Signs of Time—Here's Why
We put a lot of effort into the skin care routines dedicated to our faces, necks, and chests, but we often forget about our hands, which are actually the first body parts to show the signs of time. Luckily, tending to them—and keeping them soft, supple, and free of dark spots for longer—is simple with a few preventative tips and tricks. Ahead, dermatologists share their advice for taking care of your hands, now and always.www.marthastewart.com