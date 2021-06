Scouting Report: Kedon Slovis 6’3″ 216 (USC) Spring 2021 Film Exposure: (2020) UCLA, Oregon and Washington State. Quarterback with frail looking frame, below average arm strength, average mobility and erratic accuracy and ball placement. There was nothing inspiring or exciting about watching him play. Operated exclusively out of shotgun formation and clapped to get the snap. While he was not perfect in the short throwing range, the short throwing range is where he made his best throws. Tends to hold the ball too long and he does not make quick throwing decisions. Lacks poise and confidence. Can look absolutely overwhelmed when the protection breaks down. At best looks like a below average game-manager who is going to have a very challenging time at the NFL level.