Dublin fintech Asset Class to expand team after raising $3m

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP"), a leading global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (FTIV) ("FinTech IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinTech IV on June 22, 2021, and closed today, June 24, 2021. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP's Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "PWP" and "PWPPW", respectively, starting tomorrow, June 25, 2021. FinTech IV's public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from NASDAQ.