Dublin fintech Asset Class to expand team after raising $3m

By Sarah Harford
Silicon Republic
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company, which develops software for clients in the financial sector, plans to expand its technical development team in Ireland after securing funding. Dublin-based fintech start-up Asset Class has secured $3m in a seed round investment. The funding came from Angel Oak Ventures, the technology venture arm of Atlanta-based financial...

www.siliconrepublic.com
#3m#Dublin#Asset Class#Tech#Fintech#Angel Oak Ventures#Angel Oak Companies
Businesscaptiveinsurancetimes.com

Aon appoints Sourna Daneshvar to its Aon Securities team

Aon appoints Sourna Daneshvar to its Aon Securities team. Sourna Daneshvar has been hired to join Aon Securities as managing director. Based in Chicago, Daneshvar will focus primarily on expanding Aon Securities’ capabilities in raising capital and product innovation. In his new role, Daneshvar will report to Paul Schultz, CEO...
Businessfinextra.com

Ivno and CloudMargin to combine blockchain technology with collateral management

Ivno, the London-based financial markets Tokenization company, and CloudMargin, creator of the world’s first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, today announced a new strategic partnership that leverages Ivno’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) and CloudMargin’s collateral management capabilities. The first-of-its-kind partnership will enable market participants...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Construction tech startup Gearflow raises $3M

A Chicago startup building an online parts marketplace for the construction industry just raised funding to expand its platform. Gearflow, founded in 2018 by Ben Preston and Luke Powers, raised $3 million in a seed round led by Watchfire Ventures. Other investors, including Newark Venture Partners, Liquid 2 Ventures and Path Ventures, also participated. To date, the startup has raised $4.6 million.
Marketsibsintelligence.com

Indian FinTech Bueno Finance raises $3 million in seed funding

Gurugram-based start-up, Bueno Finance announced that it has raised $3 million in a seed round from a number of investors such as Goat Capital, JAM Fund, Olive Tree Capital, Good Water Capital, and others from Silicon Valley. Launched in October 2019 by Saurav Gandhi and Sandeep Arora, the company was...
Businesscolliers.com

Colliers launches strategic partnership with Blue Skyre to bolster innovative Facilities Management Advisory offering

ATLANTA, USA, June 24, 2021 – Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced a global partnership with Blue Skyre IBE, LLC (“Blue Skyre”) to accelerate the growth of an innovative Facilities Management (“FM”) Advisory offering. Colliers’ differentiated advisory and consulting service helps clients improve their internal FM capabilities and organizational models, enhance supply chain performance by utilizing multiple FM service providers, and implement agile technology solutions. This global service offering benefits from Colliers’ independent position in the FM space and expands upon the FM advisory and consulting services already provided across Colliers’ Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Businessmemphissun.com

Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Symphony - the leading financial markets' infrastructure and technology platform - has acquired the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud9 Technologies (Cloud9). With this acquisition, Symphony will take the lead in front office communications with new services and solutions combining trader voice with natural language processing (NLP) and automation. The combined offering will accelerate trade flows, improve transactional accuracy, and extend back office and remote worker use-cases.
Businessmarinelink.com

Brunswick to Acquire Navico for $1B

Brunswick Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navico for $1.05 billion, bringing to Brunswick's Advanced Systems Group (ASG) well-known marine electronics brands such as Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP. "The acquisition of Navico and its award-winning brands will immediately accelerate Brunswick’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access) strategy,...
Economyfinancemagnates.com

Refinitiv Introduces New Platform for Wealth Management Companies

Refinitiv, an LSEG business and a leading provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, recently announced that it has launched a new platform for wealth management firms to help them offer a superior trading ecosystem for their customers. Dubbed ‘Refinitiv Active Investor’, the newly launched platform will provide advanced technology...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Perella Weinberg Partners Completes Business Combination With FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP"), a leading global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (FTIV) ("FinTech IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinTech IV on June 22, 2021, and closed today, June 24, 2021. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP's Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "PWP" and "PWPPW", respectively, starting tomorrow, June 25, 2021. FinTech IV's public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from NASDAQ.
Businesssecurities.io

Visa to Aquire Fintech Startup Tink

Visa announced today that they would be acquiring Swedish open banking fintech Tink for more than $2 billion. The news comes a few months after Visa abandoned plans to acquire Plaid for $5.3 billion due to regulatory hurdles in the United States. Tink and Plaid both operate in the open banking space, which refers to financial technology companies that develop third-party services to interface with a variety of banking functions using customer data provided by financial institutions. The deal continues a trend of consolidation across the payments industry over the past several years.
Businessirei.com

Hines appoints Peter Epping as ESG global head

Hines has appointed Peter Epping as global head of its new ESG strategy. For the past eight years, Epping served as fund manager for Hines’ European Core Fund (HECF). “We have a long-term commitment to ensure ESG leadership and innovation are at the heart of our entire business, enabling us to remain on the leading edge and meet the extraordinary challenges ahead of us,” said Epping. “Our scale allows us to implement our innovative approach across a large number of new projects and existing properties around the world. We believe, that will have a significant positive impact on spaces, people, communities and climate while making good business sense too.”
Economythemoneycloud.com

Virtual card fintech raises $3M to extend reach in Latin America, Caribbean

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/payments/virtual-card-fintech-raises-3m-to-extend-reach-in-latin-america-caribbean/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/canstockphoto4501227-scaled.jpg?#. Digital card payment platform provider Moca announced Tuesday a $3 million series B funding round that will allow the platform to expand its foothold in Latin America and the Caribbean. The end-to-end solution is both a gateway to Visa and the card management system — functions that are...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

LPL Recruits $1.6B Voya OSJ in Wake of Cetera Acquisition

Brian M. Woods Financial Services, a large office of supervisory jurisdiction with 30 advisors and $1.6 billion in client assets, has left Voya Financial Advisors, in the wake of Cetera Financial’s acquisition of Voya’s financial planning channel. The Danvers, Mass.-based team has joined LPL Financial as an OSJ. The firm...
Middle Eastjewishbusinessnews.com

Israel’s Largest FinTech Seed Round: Sorbet Raises $21 Million

Sorbet has raised $21 million in funding, the most significant seed round for a FinTech business in Israel. In April, the company reported closing a $6 million round, which has been increased to $15 million. Dovi Frances’ Group 11 led the round, with participation from existing investors, including Viola Ventures, Meron Capital, and Global Founders Capital.
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Enseo Secures Growth Investment from H.I.G. Capital

Majority interest acquisition to fuel rapid growth acceleration, optimize product GTM timeline, and support strategic M&A activity. Enseo, the premier services provider offering in-room technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare markets, has secured a growth investment from H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

KKR Acquires Majority Stake in Education Perfect

Global investment firm KKR, and Australia-based private equity firm Five V Capital has signed definitive agreements pursuant to which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Australian and New Zealand education technology company Education Perfect. EP assists students, teachers, parents, and school leaders by providing them with data insights and...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

New Insurtech Hub for Wealth Management Introduced by Fintech SIMON Markets and FIG

A new Insurtech hub for wealth management has launched with a hybrid distribution model. Financial Independence Group has joined SIMON to provide a centralized digital platform for structured investments and various insurance products with “powerful” education and analytical tools. As mentioned in the update, wealth managers are now able to...