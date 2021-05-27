Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

By PAN PYLAS
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m11X_0aDHDtLJ00

LONDON — (AP) — A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property.

Were it not for a photo he shared of himself holding the cheese block from the reputable British retailer, Marks & Spencer, he could still very well be supplying large amounts of drugs.

Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.” Unbeknownst to him, the service had been cracked by police in Europe. From that, his palm and fingerprints were analyzed and police had their man.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said Stewart had been “caught out by his love of Stilton cheese.”

Stewart isn't alone in having his criminal activities brought to a premature end by his activities on EncroChat. Merseyside Police say around 60,000 users have now been identified worldwide, with about 10,000 of them in the U.K. alone. All are said to be involved in coordinating and planning the supply and distribution of drugs and weapons, money laundering and other criminal activity

Merseyside Police has arrested more than 60 people as part of Operation Venetic, and three more criminals were sentenced to long-term prison terms on Wednesday. Three more are due for sentencing Thursday.

Shaun Harrison, 33, was one of those, sentenced to 10 years eight months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Harrison was caught out after he revealed personal details of himself on EncroChat, on which he went by the handle "Scantbee and Sandferret."

“Merseyside Police, along with law enforcement agencies across the world, will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those people who think they are above the law, and we will continue to target anyone involved in serious organized crime to keep this positive momentum going," Wilkinson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
36K+
Followers
46K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Organized Crime#Money Laundering#Drug Dealer#Uk#Cocaine#Heroin#Mdma#Ap#English#Liverpool Crown Court#British#Marks Spencer#Associated Press#Stilton Cheese#Pic#Creamy Stilton#London#Uk#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Law Enforcementcapradio.org

British Police Apprehend Drug Suspect Using Cheese Photo

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Carl Stewart posted a photo on a messaging app — he's holding Stilton cheese. Police were monitoring the site, and a fingerprint specialist used the photo of the hand to match Stewart with a crime. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning, I'm...
WorldFood & Wine

Photo of Cheese Leads to Guilty Plea from British Drug Dealer

No criminal wants to get caught with their hand in the proverbial cookie jar. But it's probably less embarrassing than being busted because you were holding a literal block of cheese. Surprisingly, that's what happened to a British drug dealer who was arrested after authorities were able to crack his identity based on a photo he posted to a chat site holding a hunk of Blue Stilton.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Love of’ Stilton cheese leads to downfall of prolific British drug dealer

A British drug dealer’s prolific life of crime was brought to a screeching halt by a mortal weakness — his love for Stilton cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, of Gem Street, Liverpool, has been sentenced 13 years and six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to supply cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine, as well as transferring criminal property, Merseyside police said.He had shared an image of his hand holding a fat, creamy block of M&S mature blue Stilton cheese on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, from which police analysed his fingerprints.He used EncroChat to supply large shipments of narcotics to...
Public SafetyA.V. Club

A drug dealer's love of Stilton cheese was used to get him arrested

A 39-year-old from Liverpool has been undone by a block of cheese. While the most any of us typically suffer from cheese-based lapses in judgment is a bad stomachache and a permanent ban from county fairs, the Liverpudlian was arrested and sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for crimes he may very well have gotten away with if he didn’t love cheese so damn much.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Latin Times

Drug Dealer Arrested After Fingerprint Analyzed From Picture Holding Cheese

Following the crackdown on an encrypted messaging application, police in the United Kingdom were able to apprehend 39-year-old Carl Stewart. The man was arrested by Merseyside Police for supplying drugs. His arrest was made possible after police used an image of his hand holding a block of cheese to match his fingerprints. After his conviction, the drug dealer has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison.
Public Safetywrif.com

A Drug Dealers Love for Specialty Cheese Gets Him Busted

A drug dealer in England who loves specialty cheeses was recently busted by his cheese love!. The man was involved in supplying heroin, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA and police busted him after he posted a photo of himself holding a wedge of specialty cheese on an encrypted chat messenger app. The cops were able crack the encryption and get his prints from the picture.
Public SafetyMysuncoast.com

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.
WorldBBC

Cheese photo leads to Liverpool drug dealer's downfall

A drug dealer was tracked down after sharing a photo of Stilton cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was identified through his fingerprints after police analysed the image he posted in an online chat. He was jailed for 13 years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ketamine and...
Public Safetyeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Harlow drugs network which supplied county lines gangs jailed

The ringleaders of a Harlow-based drugs network which supplied county lines gangs have been jailed for a combined total of more than 40 years. The dealers sold about three kilograms of cocaine a week to gangs in Essex, Hertfordshire and London before laundering the money via Bitcoin – a high-profile cryptocurrency.
Public SafetyPosted by
Mental_Floss

Jailhouse Block: Liverpool Drug Dealer Shares Photo of Stilton Cheese, Promptly Gets Caught

Over the last several years, thousands of criminals conducted their nefarious ventures through EncroChat, a France-based communications system that used encrypted phones and other security features to keep everyone's data top secret. But European law enforcement finally managed to hack the system in 2020, leading to the arrest of nearly 750 suspected criminals in the UK alone. The UK’s National Crime Agency called it “Operation Venetic,” and many investigations are still ongoing.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Seven arrested after teenager dies in London tennis court stabbing

A teenager has been stabbed to death at a park in northwest London.The 18-year-old man was found injured at a tennis court in Montrose Park, Edgware, just before 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.Police said they were called to reports of a group of males fighting at 5.54pm.The injured man was treated at the scene by medics from London's Air Ambulance but he was pronounced dead at 7.17pm."Police are working to inform his next of kin," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will follow in due course."Officers are working to determine whether there any...
Violent CrimesBBC

Four arrested after three stabbed in Lincoln street fight

Four men have been arrested after a street fight in Lincoln. Three of the suspects were stabbed during the skirmish near Russell Street and the Boultham Park bridge at about 12:20 BST on Saturday, police said. They were given medical treatment, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,...