Apple yet to fix security bug found in iOS and macOS despite releasing a fix just weeks ago

By Usman Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report by a security firm, Apple has yet to fix a security bug present in iPhones and Macs despite releasing the fix at the end of April. The issue resides in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other browsers on iOS. More specifically, the issue...

www.ithinkdiff.com
