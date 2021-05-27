Apple yet to fix security bug found in iOS and macOS despite releasing a fix just weeks ago

It’s time for yet another slew of Apple operating system updates: iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, and HomePod Software 14.6, which primarily offer support for paid podcast subscriptions and Apple Card Family, along with a bevy of security updates. Glenn Fleishman’s article outlining various scenarios around the use and abuse of AirTags revealed confusion about the difference between the Find My feature and Apple’s Find My network. Adam Engst wades into the topic to explain the distinction. Finally, Take Control of Apple TV author Josh Centers reviews the second-generation Siri Remote and offers guidance for those considering the updated Apple TV 4K. Notable Mac app releases this week include Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0, Hazel 5.0.7, Moneydance 2021.1, and Twitterrific 5.4.6.