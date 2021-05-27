Apple yet to fix security bug found in iOS and macOS despite releasing a fix just weeks ago

Just days after the release of the final beta of iOS 14.6, and before it is released to the general public, Apple has begun beta testing iOS 14.7. A point-seven release ties iOS 14 with iOS 13 for the most point releases of any iOS version ever. Even that is a bit of a technicality, as iOS 13.7 was released in September of 2020, many months after iOS 13.6, just to get the new COVID-19 contact tracing technology out to as many people as possible.