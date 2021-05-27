County reports being in good shape financially
As Kankakee County approaches the final month of operation before receiving property taxes in July, it’s in pretty good shape financially, county officials say. Steve McCarty, county finance director, reported at Wednesday’s County Board Finance Committee meeting in the administration building that there was positive news on the tax side and a lot of good deposits. In April the county received $482,904 in income tax, which is an increase of $193,569 from the same month in 2020.www.daily-journal.com