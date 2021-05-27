The Remington Model 11 Sportsman In World War II

When we last left my grandfather’s ship, the USS Sway (AM-120), she had transited the Panama Canal in May 1945 and had undergone repairs in San Diego before transiting to Hawaii. Her next destination would be Guam. The war in Europe had ended on 8 May while the Sway was en route to San Diego. The Battle of Okinawa, which was the Sway’s ultimate destination, was ongoing. As Allied forces continued to close in on the Japanese Home Islands, the fighting was becoming more fierce and desperate. The kamikaze had first been employed against Allied ships in late 1944 and were continuing as the lack of experienced Japanese pilots led to more desperate tactics. The Okinawa campaign would see the peak of these attacks while preparations were being made for the invasion of the Japan. This was the battle zone the Sway was about to enter.