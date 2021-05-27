Cancel
Retail

Dollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms

investing.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Top U.S. dollar stores on Thursday gave tepid full-year profit forecasts, weighed down by higher transportation costs, even as a stimulus check-driven boost in spending helped them post better-than-expected quarterly sales. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)'s shares dropped about 7%, as it forecast freight costs to be up as much...

www.investing.com
#Dollar Stores#Freight#Dollar General#Family Dollar#Dollar Tree#Reuters#Dltr#Abercrombie Fitch Co
Retail
Economy
Stocksinvesting.com

Dollar Tree Slips On Piper Downgrade As Costs Rise

Investing.com – Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)shares fell 2.4% during Thursday’s session after Piper Sandler downgraded the discount chain to neutral with a $102 target. Rising freight costs and wage pressure and Dollar Tree’s limited capacity to pass on the cost increases given its $1 price point are the concerns that weighed on Piper while it reassessed the retailer.
Industrystateofpress.com

3 Stocks to Avoid With Rising Food, Energy, and Labor Costs By StockNews

Many restaurant and travel stocks have had impressive rallies over the past month. However, I believe investors are underestimating the challenge that rising costs will create for companies like Shake Shack (NYSE:), Carnival (NYSE:) Cruises (CCL), and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:).Most analysts expect the second half of the year to be quite strong as the economy gradually returns to normal. The biggest beneficiary will be the travel and tourism sector which has been offline for much of the past 15 months. Companies in these sectors will certainly benefit from pent-up demand over the next few quarters which should lead to higher revenues and more pricing power.
Industryindmin.com

Tight supply, high freight costs support andalusite fundamentals

Andalusite market participants said availability is tightening and prices have risen owing to a combination of supply hiccups in some origins and increasing costs of shipping. Much alike the performance of other mineral raw materials employed in the refractories supply chain - such as bauxite, fused and calcined alumina - andalusite has experience a bullish run in the second quarter of this year.
Economyinvesting.com

P&G says commodity, freight costs to bite this fiscal year

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Co's freight and commodity costs have amounted to around $600 million after tax so far this fiscal year, its chief financial officer said at a conference on Thursday. The company had previously said it expected more than $200 million in freight costs and about...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Off Price Retail Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Off Price Retail. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon Inc., TJX Companies, Aldi Einkauf, CVS Health, Costco etal, Kohl's, Target Corporation, DollarTree, Ross Stores, Tesco, Kroger, Marshalls, Burlington Coat Factory, Schwarz Unternehmens Treuhand KG, Carrefour, J. C. Penney & Home Depot.
Industrygtreview.com

SME traders left high and dry as freight rates hit new record

A global imbalance of containers, port disruptions caused by Covid outbreaks, and a still-wobbly supply-demand curve as economies recover at differing rates are causing chaos in the shipping industry, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are beginning to find themselves priced out of trade. This month, the Drewry World Container...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar King as shorts squeezed; risk-off hits Asians, EMS

EUR, AUD, NZD Lead Fall; USD/JPY Dips, Commodities Sink. Summary: The hawkish shift from the US Federal Reserve sent Dollar bears running for cover and pushed commodity prices lower. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies hit its highest level since mid-April at 91.90 (91.25). After recently hitting a 13-week peak, net speculative USD shorts against ten IMM futures scrambled for cover. The Euro sank to an overnight low at 1.18916 from yesterday’s 1.2005 opening before settling at 1.1905 at the New York close. USD/CHF (Dollar-Swiss Franc) jumped 1.02% to 0.9178 (0.9078), The Swiss National Bank left its Policy Rate unchanged at -0.75% and said it would maintain its expansionary monetary policy. Risk leaders the Aussie (AUD/USD) and Kiwi (NZD/USD) were hit hard. The Australian Dollar fell 0.9% to 0.7547 (0.7615) despite an upbeat Australian Employment report. A strong rise in New Zealand’s Q1 GDP (+1.6% against f/c of +0.5 % q/q) could not save the Kiwi which slumped 1% to 0.6999 (0.7058 yesterday). The British Pound (GBP/USD) ended down 0.59% at 1.3997 (1.4080). Against the traditional haven sought Japanese Yen, the Dollar was lower at 110.28 from 110.65 yesterday. The Greenback soared against the Asian and EMS Currencies. USD/CNH settled at 6.4575 (6.4385), its highest close since mid-May. The USD/SGD pair soared to overnight high at 1.34428, settling at 1.3427, its highest finish since mid-April. US Bond yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury rate fell to 1.50% from 1.57% while the 2-year US bond yield was up one basis point to 0.21%. Commodity prices sank with Silver losing 4.4% to USD25.95 (USD27.32). Brent Crude Oil slipped 1.83% to USD 73.02 (USD 74.10). Wall Street stocks eased. The DOW lost 0.41% to 33,810 (34,037) while the S&P 500 settled at 4,222 (4,226).
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Restaurants feel squeeze of rising prices and labor shortages

Warrenville, Illinois — Omelettes are among the mainstays at Nick Kostopoulos' Honey Milk restaurant outside of Chicago, but the rising prices required to make them — and nearly everything else on the menu — are becoming unsustainable. "Burgers are up about 40% from when we printed this," he said, looking...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Fertilizer costs squeeze 2022 profits

Fertilizer prices continue their march higher around the world. That’s bad news for U.S. farmers, for a couple of reasons. The cost of N, P and K for an acre of corn is up $50 since Midwest growers purchased products last fall. And there’s no indication anything will get any cheaper this summer when suppliers post offer sheets for summer and fall deliveries.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Isabella Street Dollar General store plans to move

One of the Dollar General stores in Midland is for sale. The 3939 Isabella St. location is listed at $400,000. The Isabella Street store will relocate to 400 S. Sandow Road, just under a mile away from the current location, when construction is complete. Construction at the new site began...
Four Oaks, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Dollar General opens store near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS — Dollar General has opened a store at the corner of U.S. 701 and Keen Road near Four Oaks... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar steady as Fed meeting looms; bitcoin pops above $40,000

The dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies on Monday as traders awaited a much-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week that might signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. Currency markets settled in tight ranges with implied volatility plumbing to multi-year lows...
Sevierville, TNMountain Press

Family Dollar reopens Sevierville store

SEVIERVILLE — Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Sevierville. In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. There will be a grand re-opening on Saturday, June 19.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar motionless ahead of looming Fed meeting

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves) Following a three-month retracement, support at 1.1857-1.1352 made an entrance and inspired a bullish revival in April, up 2.4 percent at the close. May also extended recovery gains, trading higher by 1.7 percent. June, however, is off to a mildly rocky start, down 0.8 percent as of current trade.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Largely Flat; Fed Meeting Looms Large

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Monday, with traders showing caution ahead of the latest two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was marginally lower at 90.483, after posting a gain of just over 0.5% last week.
Businessfanniemae.com

Labor Cost Pressures Threaten to Extend Already High Inflation

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 0.6 percent in May and increased 5.0 percent on an annual basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Increases in clothing, auto, and airline prices helped push core inflation up seven-tenths from April and 3.8 percent from a year ago. The National Federation...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant menu prices continue to rise as labor costs soar

Consumers going out to restaurants are finding higher prices these days as operators charge more for their menu items in a bid to make up for rising labor costs. Menu prices, or food away from home prices, rose 0.6% between April and May, according to the latest consumer price index data from the U.S. Dept. of Labor.