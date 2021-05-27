Dollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms

EUR, AUD, NZD Lead Fall; USD/JPY Dips, Commodities Sink. Summary: The hawkish shift from the US Federal Reserve sent Dollar bears running for cover and pushed commodity prices lower. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies hit its highest level since mid-April at 91.90 (91.25). After recently hitting a 13-week peak, net speculative USD shorts against ten IMM futures scrambled for cover. The Euro sank to an overnight low at 1.18916 from yesterday’s 1.2005 opening before settling at 1.1905 at the New York close. USD/CHF (Dollar-Swiss Franc) jumped 1.02% to 0.9178 (0.9078), The Swiss National Bank left its Policy Rate unchanged at -0.75% and said it would maintain its expansionary monetary policy. Risk leaders the Aussie (AUD/USD) and Kiwi (NZD/USD) were hit hard. The Australian Dollar fell 0.9% to 0.7547 (0.7615) despite an upbeat Australian Employment report. A strong rise in New Zealand’s Q1 GDP (+1.6% against f/c of +0.5 % q/q) could not save the Kiwi which slumped 1% to 0.6999 (0.7058 yesterday). The British Pound (GBP/USD) ended down 0.59% at 1.3997 (1.4080). Against the traditional haven sought Japanese Yen, the Dollar was lower at 110.28 from 110.65 yesterday. The Greenback soared against the Asian and EMS Currencies. USD/CNH settled at 6.4575 (6.4385), its highest close since mid-May. The USD/SGD pair soared to overnight high at 1.34428, settling at 1.3427, its highest finish since mid-April. US Bond yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury rate fell to 1.50% from 1.57% while the 2-year US bond yield was up one basis point to 0.21%. Commodity prices sank with Silver losing 4.4% to USD25.95 (USD27.32). Brent Crude Oil slipped 1.83% to USD 73.02 (USD 74.10). Wall Street stocks eased. The DOW lost 0.41% to 33,810 (34,037) while the S&P 500 settled at 4,222 (4,226).