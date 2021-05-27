From left: Col. Jeff Paine, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander; Jason Williams, community manager; and Col. Adam Hilburgh, 3rd Chemical Brigade commander and neighborhood sponsor, speak with on-post resident Katie Cichorz during a walking town hall May 19 through the Piney Hills neighborhood here. Paine, along with the community mayor and sponsor; representatives from the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division; and Balfour Beatty Communities — Fort Leonard Wood’s housing partner — engaged with residents during the 90-minute neighborhood walk to address issues and concerns regarding on-post privatized housing. This was the second walking town hall this year, and Paine said the goal is to conduct one each month in different neighborhoods around the post to provide a casual environment where garrison leaders can hear what’s on the minds of Fort Leonard Wood’s service members and their families. The next walking town hall is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Stonegate Community Center.