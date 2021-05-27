newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Walking town hall

By Brian Hill
GUIDON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom left: Col. Jeff Paine, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander; Jason Williams, community manager; and Col. Adam Hilburgh, 3rd Chemical Brigade commander and neighborhood sponsor, speak with on-post resident Katie Cichorz during a walking town hall May 19 through the Piney Hills neighborhood here. Paine, along with the community mayor and sponsor; representatives from the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division; and Balfour Beatty Communities — Fort Leonard Wood’s housing partner — engaged with residents during the 90-minute neighborhood walk to address issues and concerns regarding on-post privatized housing. This was the second walking town hall this year, and Paine said the goal is to conduct one each month in different neighborhoods around the post to provide a casual environment where garrison leaders can hear what’s on the minds of Fort Leonard Wood’s service members and their families. The next walking town hall is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Stonegate Community Center.

www.myguidon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall#Town Manager#3rd Chemical Brigade#Fort Leonard Wood#Walking#Mayor#Garrison Leaders#Community Manager#Piney Hills#Col Jeff Paine#Col Adam Hilburgh#Left#Service Members#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

GSV residents celebrate Memorial Day, end of COVID-19 restrictions

J ust before launching into his rendition of “America the Beautiful,” Tim Mohanna aptly stated the celebratory mood of the afternoon outside of the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village community center on May 27. “Hey, you can get out and about. Let’s put this COVID behind us,” he said. Mohanna, who...
Newbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Time to rethink plans for town hall

During the last year, we witnessed a move to digital lives. We conducted our work, schools and government over the internet. Companies plan to continue this and sell or not renew their real estate leases. Now is Newbury's time to plan for the new normal. We should rethink our plans...
Newbury Township, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Panel planning town hall on former Newbury school

NEWBURY — A town hall is in the works for the township’s Task Force Committee to answer residents’ questions about the initiative for acquiring the former Newbury school campus. During a May 18 meeting, committee member Maggie Zock suggested the town hall, noting residents may misunderstand the township’s intention and...
Waitsburg, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

Town Hall debuts new kitchen

WAITSBURG-The Clinton Kitchen made its grand debut on Friday, May 21, at the Waitsburg Town Hall, during one of the first public events in over a year. The open house event drew consistent crowds over its two-hour span, as community members popped in to check out the highly anticipated commercial kitchen remodel. What was once a poorly lit, hard-to-use space has been transformed into a high-quality, highly functional space available to the community.
Riverside, CAviewpointsonline.org

Town hall covers modern policing

The Riverside Community College District Police Department held a town hall meeting May 12, which featured discussions between police chiefs, school administrators and student representatives. The “21st Century Policing Town Hall” webinar focused on discussing the implementation of contemporary law enforcement practices in the wake of national events involving police...
Small Businessmidfloridanewspapers.com

Small Business Town Hall sessions scheduled

As Groveland continues to grow, with new residents and business, the city of Groveland is presenting three town hall sessions for owners of small businesses, June 1, June 16 and July 14. The sessions are part of Buy Groveland, an initiative the city designed to help individuals start, grow and...
Politicstasmaniantimes.com

Plan to Keep Campbell Town Hall in Public Domain

The Northern Midlands councillors have decided to sell the town hall in Campbell Town, a fate delivered at their meeting on 17 May. [1] The transcript of the debate is also included below. [2]. Andrew McCullagh has declared on Facebook that an appeal will be lodged with the Resource Management...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Summit County to host wildfire town hall

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Summit County is hosting a virtual town hall about wildfire planning, preparation and mitigation efforts. The following officials will host the event: Summit County Commissioners Elisabeth Lawrence and Tamara Pogue, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis, U.S. Forest Service Dillon District Manager Adam Bianchi, Summit County Emergency Management Director Brian Bovaird and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keating.
Windsor Locks, CTJournal Inquirer

Reopening delayed for Windsor Locks Town Hall

WINDSOR LOCKS — Town Hall will remain closed indefinitely for in-person business because a low number of residents are fully vaccinated, First Selectman J. Christopher Kervick said. As of May 18, 5,879 residents were fully vaccinated, or 45.7% of the total 12,854 people living in town, according to data on...
Copperopolis, CAPine Tree

CCWD Community Town Hall, May 25th at 6pm

Copperopolis, CA…CCWD will be hosting a Copperopolis Community Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, May 25th at 6:00 pm located at Black Creek Park. We encourage the local community to attend so that district staff can answer questions and discuss topics of interest in the Copperopolis Community. Please remember to wear a face mask.
Irondequoit, NYmonroecopost.com

Community planning process in place for Town Hall transformation

The town of Irondequoit plans to develop a community master planning process to guide the transformation of the rear portion of its municipal campus on Titus Avenue. The town is seeking to repurpose roughly 7 acres of land into public parkland and recreational space, including the site of the former Department of Public Works facility, which was relocated after a fire in 2016.
Irondequoit, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New park proposed for Irondequoit town hall campus

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit leaders are seeking input with how to develop the town hall campus. The town's former department of public works was destroyed in a massive fire in 2016. Now officials would like to develop a park at that location behind the town hall. They have about $2 million to work with.
Howard County, MDrockvillerampage.com

Students Support AAPI Community at Town Hall Meeting

March 25, the RHS SGA organized the virtual “Racism is the Virus” town-hall meeting. In light of increased violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, students and faculty from RHS assembled to learn about and discuss what the AAPI community has had to undertake. Following the onset of...
Wakefield, MAwakefield.ma.us

Beebe Library and Town Hall Extend Public Hours

The Beebe Library is thrilled to open their doors for regular service starting May 29, no appointment needed. Side-door service will be temporarily suspended from May 29 to June 6, and then resume on a limited basis for those who need it. Learn more about the Library’s offerings at www.wakefieldlibrary.org.
Evansville, IN14news.com

EVSC hosting town hall Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC parents can give their opinions tonight. The corporation’s school board is hosting its annual town hall, where people can talk to board members and leaders about issues. That’s happening at the Technology and Innovation Center off Walnut Street at 5 p.m. The school board’s meeting...
Dedham, MAWicked Local

Take a look at Dedham's 'new' Town Hall

Visitors -- some of whom remembering when they were students at the one-time Ames School -- toured the Senior Center on the first floor, as well as the Select Board meeting room and other municipal offices on the second floor. The Senior Center space includes a community room with a...
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

City to host series of virtual Town Hall meetings

City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney has decided she believes a way to tell the City of Rocky Mount’s story — and receive comments — is by having a series of online Town Hall meetings to bring together experts, leaders and residents. The first one is set for 7 p.m. today via...
Tuscaloosa, ALwvua23.com

Tuscaloosa City District 1 Town Hall is Tonight

District 1 Tuscaloosa City Schools Board Member Karen Jackson and District 1 City Council Member Matthew Wilson are hosting a town hall meeting tonight. The meeting is happening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Center for Technology, 2800 Martin L. King, Jr. Blvd. Organizers are dubbing the meeting as...