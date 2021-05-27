Slow-Starting Irish Defeat Virginia Tech, 8-0, in ACC Tournament
Two first inning errors. A missed opportunity with the bases loaded. A game with only pride on the line. No. 3-ranked and No. 1-seeded Notre Dame got off to a shaky start in the ACC Tournament against No. 12-seed Virginia Tech Wednesday. Eight runs over the final five innings and a combined three-man shutout ultimately resulted in an 8-0 victory in Notre Dame’s start to post-season play at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.247sports.com