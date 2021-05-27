2021 The John Penton GNCC PM Bike & WXC Video Highlights - GNCC Racing

You may have already seen the new Juliana Wilder or updated Santa Cruz Blur in either of the first two World Cup XCO events this year. If not, here it is, officially and ready for purchase. The California-based brand isn’t well known for full-suspension featherweight XC machines, and the last time either of them offered one it was called the Superlight. That little race bike is back, ready to be covered in salty sweat and hopefully some champagne. This latest iteration is 289g lighter than the previous Blur, thanks in part to its use of flexing seat-stays in place extra pivots and linkage.