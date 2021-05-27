Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, IA

L-Kings make triumphant return tonight

By The Herald's Opinion
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvWte_0aDHCzX200

Are you ready for some baseball?

Local baseball, with friends and neighbors in the stands, familiar faces in the concession area and a team whose name has Clinton in it?

Tonight that will happen when the Clinton LumberKings take on the Burlington Bees on Clinton’s NelsonCorp Field in Riverview Park.

No doubt this will be a special home-opener. Just a few months ago, we were unsure that we’d even have a home team to cheer on when the season rolled around. Based on restructuring within Minor League Baseball, Clinton was dropped from the list of cities to field a team, a crushing blow for a ball club that up until earlier this year was the only remaining charter member of the Midwest League.

While the local team joined the league for its inaugural season in 1954, then known as the Mississippi-Ohio Valley League, professional baseball in Clinton owns even deeper roots. The current home of the LumberKings was built in 1937 as a project of the Works Progress Administration for an estimated cost of $150,000 and since that time, the team has been affiliated with 16 different Major League franchises and began an affiliation with the Miami Marlins in 2019. Over 280 of the Clinton team’s players have graduated to the Major Leagues.

So when we were dropped from Minor League Baseball, it stung.

But tonight, as the result of a lot of hard work by LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow, Clinton’s stadium lights will be burning bright when the LumberKings play their first game in the Prospect League.

The Prospect League is a 16-team Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams spread across the Midwest from eastern Missouri to western Pennsylvania. The season runs from today to Aug. 4 for a total of 60 games – 30 at home and 30 on the road. The league is split into two conferences, each with two divisions. There will be a first half and a second half champion in each division. Playoffs start on Aug. 5, the day after the regular season ends.

Even as the MLB’s pending decision first loomed large over the future of baseball in Clinton, Tornow remained optimistic, frequently stating, “There will be baseball in Clinton in 2021.”

He was correct: Game time is at 6:30 p.m. today.

See you at the field!

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
380
Followers
89
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, IA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Clinton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Triumphant Return#Home Team#The League#Home Field#Total Return#The Burlington Bees#Nelsoncorp Field#The Midwest League#The Miami Marlins#The Major Leagues#The Prospect League#Collegiate Wood Bat#Riverview Park#Roots#Familiar Faces#Today#Professional Baseball#Eastern Missouri#Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Prep report: Clinton boys tennis fifth at districts

The Clinton boys tennis team placed fifth (six points) at an IHSAA district meet Wednesday at North Scott. Pleasant Valley won the meet (31 points). Clinton’s Brody Manemann and Adam Deters placed fourth in the doubles bracket after falling to Dubuque Senior’s Julian Nemmers and Harrison Tompkins 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match.
Clinton, IAQuad-Cities Times

River Queens claim MAC girls tennis title

The Clinton High School girls tennis team practices tiebreakers frequently. "We try and create pressure situations for our kids so they handle it better when they're actually in the pressure situation," Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. The River Kings were in pressure situations on multiple occasions Tuesday afternoon in the...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

New stadium lease in the works

CLINTON — With a new baseball league coming to town and needed stadium repairs underway, the Clinton LumberKings and the City of Clinton are working toward a new stadium lease agreement they hope to have in place by opening day on May 27. “There’s a new lease in the works,”...
Clinton, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Prep report: Clinton leads after opening day of MAC girls tennis

The Clinton High School girls tennis team has finished among the top three in the Mississippi Athletic Conference for almost 40 straight years. That streak doesn't look to end this season. Clinton had four singles players and all three doubles teams reach the championship round of the MAC tournament on...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Kings down No. 4 Comets

CLINTON – With the final buzzer on Friday night, Clinton head boys soccer coach Matt Hagge ran to the middle of Coan Field and let out his own emotional yell. Hagge’s River Kings had just rebounded from a Thursday-night loss at Central DeWitt with a 3-1 victory over Class 1A No. 4 West Liberty in a performance that was strong from start to finish.
Fulton, ILPosted by
Clinton Herald

Prep report: Fulton softball wins on Senior Night

The Fulton softball team rallied for 6-5 a win over Orion on Senior Night Wednesday at Fulton. The Steamers were down 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh, but Mariah Underwood bunted to score Faith Ottens, Kylie Collachia bunted to score Liz Fish, then Anna Jacobs hit a line drive to score Underwood as Fulton completed the comeback.