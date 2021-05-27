Abercrombie (ANF) Rallies as Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.