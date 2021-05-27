Cancel
Abercrombie (ANF) Rallies as Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

Zacks.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANF - Free Report) rallied 7.8% yesterday after the company reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line numbers for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, its earnings and sales improved year over year. Further, the fiscal first quarter marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. Moreover, it reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis (compared with first-quarter fiscal 2019), reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels.

www.zacks.com
#Anf#L Brands#Abercrombie Lrb#Anf Free Report#Digital#Emea#Apac
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.55 billion. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.40 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Accenture (ACN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups 2021 View

ACN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $2.40 per share beat the consensus estimate by 7.6% and improved 26.3% year over year. The bottom line benefited from higher revenues and operating numbers, lower non-operating expenses, lower effective tax rate, and lower income attributable to non-controlling interests.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Darden (DRI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

DRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 10th straight quarter, while the top line outpaced the same for the second consecutive quarter. Moreover, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 1.8% in pre-market trading session.
StocksZacks.com

5 Top Stocks to Buy for Remarkable Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is considered the most important variable in influencing the share price of a company. However, expectations of earnings also play a significant role. In fact, we have often seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in the price following an earnings decline. This is largely a result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.52 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $675.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $671.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.90 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report sales of $91.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.55 million to $92.20 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report sales of $31.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Stockscom-unik.info

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million. LAIX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 1,283 shares of the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-2.100 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
StocksZacks.com

6 Top Ranked Stocks With Impressive Net Profit Margins

Investors prefer to put their money in businesses that reap profits on a regular basis. In order to gauge the extent of profits, there is no better metric than the net profit margin. A higher net margin reflects the company’s efficiency in converting sales into actual profits. Net Profit Margin...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Patterson Companies (PDCO) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

PDCO - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 28.3%. Moreover, the bottom line declined 11.6% from the prior-year quarter. GAAP EPS in the quarter was 30 cents, against the year-ago quarter’s...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million. Several brokerages recently issued reports on...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce $67.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.93 million and the highest is $69.99 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $29.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.