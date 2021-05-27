Abercrombie (ANF) Rallies as Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
ANF - Free Report) rallied 7.8% yesterday after the company reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line numbers for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, its earnings and sales improved year over year. Further, the fiscal first quarter marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. Moreover, it reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis (compared with first-quarter fiscal 2019), reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels.www.zacks.com