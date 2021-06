We’ve announced the summer’s most highly anticipated music event, Birthday Bash ATL 25. Here are 5 solid reasons why you don’t wanna miss Birthday Bash ATL 25. It’s been over a year since we’ve been allowed to go to concerts and party with our friends, but that time is finally back! As the city of Atlanta continues to open up, get ready for Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th! What better way to celebrate your new freedom than to catch some of the biggest Hip-Hop artists in the world perform in the Meeca of the culture! You might wanna get your tickets now, you’re not the only person reading this :)