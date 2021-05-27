DVR Alert! Here’s What’s on TV Today

Cancel
Did you know Americans watch the most TV? Of course, we do – with like 300 different networks and streaming services producing so many original shows it’d literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of ’em. But we’re gonna try. According to a study, people in North...

963xke.com
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Republic of Sarah’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv. BBQ Brawl In the first of three new episodes airing tonight, 12 experienced BBQ pitmasters each create a single bite that captures their culinary identity. Bobby Flay, Eddie Jackson and Michael Symon each pick a team in this competition series. 7:30, 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network.
MoviesA.V. Club

Here's what's coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV in July

This month Amazon Prime and IMDb TV are ringing in the classics. Feature films making their way to Amazon Prime Video this month include Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967), On The Waterfront (1954), and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) and Vertigo (1958), both starring Jimmy Stewart. Western classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford rides onto the streamer just in time for the peak summer heat. For the kids, there’s films such as The Smurfs and The Magic Flute and The Muppets Take Manhattan. Science fiction staple Alien, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, bursts onto Prime Video July 1.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of...
Paramount, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What’s on TV: Television listings

What’s on TV tonight and TV This Week, plus printable Daily and Weekly TV Grids. TV Grids for Friday, June, 18: Broadcast and Cable in PDF format. Movies on TV this week: ‘Ordinary People’ on Epix; ‘The Philadelphia Story’ on TCM. Movies on TV this week: June 13: ‘Ordinary People’...
TV ShowsPosted by
Talk 1340

With the Help of Homer Simpson, Conan O’Brien Says Goodbye to His TBS Show and Late Night

Thursday night (June 24th) marked the end of Conan O'Brien's run as a late-night television host, the last 11 years with cable network TBS. I assume like many people in O'Brien's target demographic, I actually forgot that tonight was his last show until highlights started showing up on social media after 10 p.m. The lack of top-of-mind awareness for his show most likely played a role in its reduction from a one-hour show to a 30-minute show in January 2019, just two years before its demise.
New York City, NYCNN

Late-night TV is back, and so is America (almost)

Bill Carter, a media analyst for CNN, covered the television industry for The New York Times for 25 years, and has written four books on TV, including The Late Shift and The War for Late Night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. People are making summer travel...
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

As Conan O’Brien signs off from late-night TV, celebs salute his wit and wisdom

After a whopping 28-year run on the late-night TV circuit, beloved comedian Conan O'Brien took his final bow Thursday on TBS. During the final episode of "Conan," the talk show host welcomed celebrity guests Will Ferrell and Jack Black before delivering a thoughtful closing monologue that credited several of his colleagues and loved ones as integral to his success.
CelebritiesEsquire

The Best Social Media Tributes to Conan O'Brien's Farewell to Late Night

With one characteristically brilliant, silly, and moving episode on TBS, comedy legend Conan O'Brien finally called it quits on his nearly 30-year career behind the mic. "I've devoted all of my adult life to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid," O'Brien said at the end of the show. "There's a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god I will tell you, it is something I believe religiously, I think when smart and stupid come together... I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt, Jimmy Kimmel And More Celebs Say Goodbye As Conan Wraps Its Final Episode

The late night TV universe changed this week, with Conan O'Brien's long-running TBS talk show Conan airing its final episode, with the host joined by stalwart returning guests such as Will Ferrell and Jack Black. (Not to mention a special appearance from Homer J. Simpson, himself.) Outside of the show itself, though, tons of celebs from Chris Pratt to Jimmy Fallon took to social media to share kind words, emotional farewells, and enthusiastic appreciation for the beloved, self-deprecating host.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Conan O’Brien closes an era in US television after 28 years at the helm of his ‘late show’ | TV

The most famous bangs on television in America have said goodbye. For now. Conan O’Brien, the legendary TV show host late night (midnight show), has said goodbye to the format after 28 years of daily broadcasts on various networks. The comedian, who started in the writers room of Saturday Night Live Y The Simpson, With his farewell he closes a golden era of late-night presenters who took over from Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Jay Leno. His silly style to make laugh and his skills as an interviewer have created a school in the programming of both coasts of the country and that has among its heirs Jimmy Fallon and James Corden. O’Brien, 58, does not leave television. It has been announced that it is preparing a format, without a confirmed release date, for the HBO Max platform.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Late-Night Hosts – and Homer Simpson – Pay Tribute to Conan O’Brien (Videos)

Conan O’Brien took his final late-night bow on TBS last night. His time slot competition — and Homer Simpson — paid tribute to the outgoing “Conan” host. Stephen Colbert dedicated an entire segment to his “dear friend.” We put that phrase in quotes because that’s how the “Late Show” host qualified their relationship, and not because we don’t buy the sincerity of its use.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What Is Ravi From 'Jessie' up to Today? Here's an Update on the Character

One of the most unforgettable characters on the Disney Channel series Jessie, which aired from 2011 to 2015, was Ravi (Karan Brar). The spunky and smart, but terribly uncoordinated Indian-born character was adopted by celebrity couple Morgan and Christina Ross. Not only did Ravi co-exist with three wildly different siblings, Emma, Luke, and Zuri, but he was the owner of a giant pet lizard named Mrs. Kipling. Like we said, unforgettable.
EntertainmentJanesville Gazette

Conan was late-night's longtime underdog. He made it into surrealist art

For the third time in his career, Conan O'Brien left a late-night show Thursday, ending the 11-season run of "Conan" on TBS — preceded by the end of his seven-month stint as the host of "The Tonight Show," and that by the end of 16 years' worth of "Late Night," both on NBC. Unlike those earlier departures, he does not have another talk show on the horizon, at least not on television, but will present what has so far been described only as a "variety show" on HBO Max, a TBS corporate relative.
CelebritiesMarconews.com

How Jack Black got hurt helping Conan O'Brien end his TBS talk show (it didn't stop him singing)

Jack Black took one for Team Coco in the run-up to Thursday's one-hour finale of Conan O'Brien's TBS late-night talk show. The 75-minute "Conan" finale, more than twice as long as the usual half-hour version of the show, also featured highlight reels and amusing appearances by Will Ferrell and Homer Simpson. It capped a 28-year late-night run for O'Brien that started in 1993 with NBC's "Late Night" in 1993 and moved briefly to NBC's "The Tonight" Show" before settling in for the last 11 years on TBS.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Sarah Silverman, one of Conan O'Brien's earliest Late Night guests, returns as one of Conan's final guests

Silverman was only 22 and in the midst of her one and only season on SNL when she appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien on Nov. 3, 1993, two months after the show's launch. "Thank you for being such a big part of our foolishness for the last 28 years," Conan said Tuesday as they reminisced about her first appearance. Silverman and fellow SNL alum Kevin Nealon, who also appeared on Late Night in November 1993 and who visits Conan on Wednesday, are the only guests from Conan's early months as a late-night talk show host who are scheduled to return for his final batch of episodes in late-night. There will, however, be a mystery guest on the Tuesday of his final week who could potentially be a guest from his first-ever show, which included John Goodman and Drew Barrymore.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.