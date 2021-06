(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo.) A man suffered serious injuries from a bear attack on Sunday at 11 p.m. near his home in Steamboat Springs. The man noticed that the door to his garage was open and went to close it when he came face to face with a sow and her two cubs. The sow attacked the man as he slowly backed away from her and the cubs, lacerating his head and legs to the point that they required surgery, according to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).