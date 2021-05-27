Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CZG Completes Colt Acquisition

americanrifleman.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleČeská Zbrojovka Group (CZG) announced on May 24 that it has secured all necessary regulatory approval from the U.S. and Canadian authorities, and successfully closed acquisition of 100 percent of the equity interest in Colt Holding Company (Colt)—the parent firm of Colt’s Manufacturing Company and Colt Canada Corporation. News of the purchase surfaced in February.

www.americanrifleman.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Company President#Supplier Brands#Brand Equity#Czg#Esk Zbrojovka Group#Canadian#Colt Holding Company#Colt Canada Corporation#North American#Dan Wesson Firearms#Merger#Shareholders#Ceo#Gun Manufacturing Firms#Innovation#High Quality Products#February#Excess#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Accelerating Its Globalization, JCET Completes Acquisition Of ADI's Singapore Test Facility

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced that it has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices Inc.'s ("ADI") Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future. Details of the sale were not disclosed. From the inception of this strategic acquisition agreement between JCET and ADI in December 2019, both parties have actively participated in the completion of the relevant work in accordance with the agreement, and have successfully completed the acquisition on schedule through regular joint meetings, close communication and collaboration throughout the process. The relationship between the two parties continues to grow and as a result of this acquisition, JCET's test business in Singapore can continue to expand, and its global business strategy can continue to move forward at a smooth and steady pace.
Businessstarvedrock.media

Cision Closes Brandwatch Acquisition

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cision announced that it is closing on its acquisition of digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch today. The deal pairs Cision's long-time leadership in media intelligence with Brandwatch's AI and machine learning technology and deep social listening. Today is also marked by the launch of a new embedded Brandwatch app on Cision's platforms and enhanced social media analysis across its offerings.
Businessworldhighways.com

Fayat Group expanding by acquisition

The Fayat Group continues to expand, with the addition of a new business to its portfolio. The company has acquired Italian firm Dulevo International, which is now being integrated into FAYAT Environmental Solutions. Dulevo is well-established in the market for self-propelled mechanical sweepers. This move strengthens the Fayat Group's position in the sector.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

PNC closes BBVA acquisition

PNC completed its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, including its U.S. banking subsidiary BBVA USA, PNC said Tuesday. This transaction makes PNC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, the fifth largest U.S. commercial bank in the country and ranks fourth in deposit market share in Houston and Texas. It has more than $560...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Nomad Royalty Company Completes the Caserones Royalty Acquisition and Announces Share Consolidation

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announced acquisition of an indirect interest in a 0.28% net smelter return royalty on the producing Caserones mine in the Atacama region of Chile, as detailed in Nomad's press release of May 13, 2021.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

ADAMA Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Huifeng's Crop Protection Manufacturing Facilities

TEL AVIV, Israel and BEIJING, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. ("ADAMA") (SZSE: 000553) and Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co., Ltd ("Huifeng") (SZSE: 002496) today reported that they have completed the second and final phase of their previously announced transaction. In this phase, ADAMA has closed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Huifeng's key crop protection synthesis and formulation facilities.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Acquisitions in the electronics space …

We’re getting ready to send over our interview questions to Siemens / SupplyFrame / Hackaday, etc. are we missing any of the notable acquisitions in this space?. Altium acquired Octopart and Ciiva, Mouser (owned by TTI) acquired CrowdSupply, Avnet acquired hackster.io and Dragon Innovation, Autodesk acquired Instructables, Upchain, and EAGLE, Newark is element14, Siemens acquired Avatar, SupplyFrame, Hackaday and Tindie.
Businessthedailyinsurancenews.com

MassMutual Completes Acquisition of Great American Life Insurance Company

SPRINGFIELD, Mass .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (“MassMutual”) announced today the closing of the previously announced Acquired wholly owned subsidiary of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG), Great American Life Insurance Company (“Great American Life”), and other subsidiaries and affiliates for approximately $ 3.5 billion. “We...
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Recent Acquisition Roundup

Within the last three months, the F&F industry has been flooded with news of company acquisitions. P&F+ has cultivated a list of companies making headlines with these announcements. ADM is significantly expanding its range of Wisium premix offerings in Vietnam with the acquisition of Golden Farm Production & Commerce Company...
BusinessLogistics Management

project44 announces acquisition of ClearMetal

Chicago-based project44, a technology services provider offering standardized, secure Web service API (application programming interfaces) integrations enabling 3PLs and shippers to connect with carriers in real time, announced today that is acquiring San Francisco-based Clear Metal, a provider of international supply chain visibility and predictive analytics for enterprises. A purchase...
Businessvertikal.net

Another acquisition for AER Rents

UK based AER Rents - part of O’Flaherty Holdings and owner of Mr Plant Hire, Drogheda Hire & Sales and Mainline Hire group - has acquired Welfare 4 Hire. Based in Farnborough, Hampshire, the company provides mobile welfare units such as site toilet units, kitchens and canteens etc... from three locations covering the Midlands down to the South Coast. It was founded by Marc Prince and Stephen Dormer in 2013 with sales director Mel Gould joining in 2017. Prince and Gould will remain with the company along with its 14 employees.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Aftermath Silver Completes Acquisition of Remaining 20% of Cachinal Silver Project, Chile

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of SSR Mining Inc.'s ("SSR") 20% interest in Minera Cachinal S.A. ("Minera Cachinal"), the Chilean holding company for the Cachinal Ag-Au project (the "Cachinal Project"). The Acquisition was previously announced on May 27, 2020. Completion of the legal documentation in Chile, which was delayed by issues related to the COVID pandemic, has now taken place.
Castle Rock, COPosted by
TheStreet

Riot Blockchain Completes Acquisition Of Whinstone US, Creating Leading North American Bitcoin Mining Company

Castle Rock, CO 80104, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) - Get Report ("Riot", "Riot Blockchain" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Whinstone US ("Whinstone") from Northern Data (XETRA: NB2). The total consideration paid in the transaction was 11.8 million shares of Riot common stock and $80 million in cash, funded with cash on the balance sheet.
Businessmartechseries.com

GCOM Announces Acquisition of Qlarion

GCOM a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, announced the acquisition of Qlarion, an award-winning data analytics and business intelligence firm. The partnership will give state and local governments best-in-class data analysis with leading technologies solutions that enable governments to achieve their desired outcomes. Qlarion is GCOM’s fifth acquisition since 2018 and its first in the data analytics space.
Businessenterpriseai.news

Sumo Logic Completes Acquisition of DFLabs to Further Expand Cloud SIEM, Automation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a leader in continuous intelligence, today announced it has closed its acquisition of DF Labs S.p.A., a provider of Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) software solution. The combination of Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM built on the Continuous Intelligence Platform and DFLabs will provide customers of varying sizes and maturities with comprehensive cloud-native security intelligence solutions, that are built for today’s digital businesses leveraging modern applications, architectures and multi-cloud infrastructures.
Businessboatinternational.com

Marina acquisition partnership formed

Southern Marinas and luxury private equity firm KSL Capital Partners have joined forces to acquire and operate a “best-in-class” portfolio of marinas. The number of marinas sought by the partnership has not yet been disclosed, nor has a period for acquisitions been defined. However, Southern Marinas has bought and managed...