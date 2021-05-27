CZG Completes Colt Acquisition

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced that it has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices Inc.'s ("ADI") Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future. Details of the sale were not disclosed. From the inception of this strategic acquisition agreement between JCET and ADI in December 2019, both parties have actively participated in the completion of the relevant work in accordance with the agreement, and have successfully completed the acquisition on schedule through regular joint meetings, close communication and collaboration throughout the process. The relationship between the two parties continues to grow and as a result of this acquisition, JCET's test business in Singapore can continue to expand, and its global business strategy can continue to move forward at a smooth and steady pace.