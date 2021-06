PORTVILLE — One of the few Memorial Day parades this year happens Monday at 2 p.m. “The parade will go on like old times put on by the Portville American Legion, to honor our fallen comrades, family members and friends,” said Kip Morrow, commander of the Sons of the American Legion in Portville and parade master. “We’ll start at 2 at Portville Central School on Elm Street and proceed to Chestnut Hill Cemetery.”