Ms. Peyser is a journalist who writes about culture, politics, and everyday life. I was born and raised in New York City. After I moved away in the middle of the pandemic, I was surprised by how much I didn’t miss it — even the things that I felt I obviously might miss. I didn’t miss the Manhattan skyline or my 24-hour fruit market. I didn’t even miss my friends, probably because I moved when the pandemic was still raging, so it’s not as if I had seen any of them recently. I barely missed the easy access to good bagels and good pizza.