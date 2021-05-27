Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Union seniors graduating in-person on Thursday

By Ben Morgan
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooCYv_0aDHCcTZ00

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools Class of 2021 will be graduating in-person today

The High School will host in-person graduation at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center (UMAC).

Graduation will take place at three different times – 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. – in response to safety protocols due to COVID-19.

The in-person ceremonies will also be live-streamed; see the links below.

10 a.m. A-F - https://youtu.be/zQoXD9s1k9Q

2 p.m. G-N - https://youtu.be/RcptUdVKlaE

6 p.m. O-Z - https://youtu.be/-SEigd0KVzQ

For more information, visit https://www.unionps.org/Commencement

Union aired its virtual Commencement Saturday, May 22, you may view it here: https://youtu.be/RZCvBt5smA4

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
32K+
Followers
54K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public High Schools#Public Schools#School Safety#The High School#Umac#Cox Media Group#In Person Graduation#In Person Today#Okla#Safety Protocols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alabama “50th Anniversary Tour” stopping in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Country rock band Alabama announced it’s bringing its 50th anniversary tour to Tulsa’s BOK Center. Alabama’s “50th Anniversary Tour” was supposed to take place last summer but was rescheduled because of the pandemic. Tulsa was not on the original line-up but the group added several more stops this time around.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multi-million dollar expansion at Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — The Saint Francis Hospital South expansion project is a $250 million plan slated to begin this year with construction occurring over the next several years. The facility on 91st Street near Highway 169, originally opened in 2008. And while facility renovations have occurred at that site, this is the first major campus expansion.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Unruly passenger leads to emergency landing at OKC airport

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police have released the name of an unruly passenger who forced a plane to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City. According to police, at about 10:15 p.m. June 11, Will Rogers World Airport officers received a disturbance call on Delta Flight #1730. Police learned there was a “threat level 4” call, which is the second highest level.
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida town accidentally sells municipal water tower

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A small town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower in a blundered real estate transaction. A businessman purchased a municipal building underneath the city of Brooksville's water tower last April for $55,000 with the goal of converting it into a gym. However, when Bobby Read went to the county to get an address for his new business location, he was told the parcel he bought included the entire water tower site, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Tulsa, OKtulsaschools.org

East Central High School

On June 8, 2021, Tulsans will vote on the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools, a $414 million investment in Tulsa children. Proposition 4 of the bond package dedicates $19.9 million to increasing access to programs with proven success in preparing students for college and careers, including early childhood education, dual language learning opportunities, and postsecondary career education.
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Bond & Kristen Gregory

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

Start tomorrow? Tulsa companies hiring immediately

These companies in Tulsa are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. High Paying Sales Position - Will Train - Work From Home; 2. LICENSED LIFE & HEALTH AGENT * WORK REMOTE * NO COLD CALLING; 3. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 4. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 5. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 6. CSR & SALES REPS NEEDED- Remote/Virtual Role; 7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 8. Remote Call Center Representative; 9. Adult Protective Services Specialist - Remote Work - Must reside in Tulsa, OK Area; 10. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote;
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

New Study: Oklahoma No. 2 Best State for Older Adults in 2021

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021. SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Transit, THD Partnering To Encourage Tulsans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Health Department to encourage more Tulsans to get vaccinated. The program gives free rides to people who use the bus to get their first and second doses. This new partnership with Tulsa Transit and the health department not only gives more access to the vaccine, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...