At an arraignment on Friday, not guilty pleas were entered by the public defender’s office on behalf of a Wheatland man charged with murder earlier this week. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged Rory M. Banks, 44, with the first-degree premeditated murder of Ralph Mendez, 55, of Wheatland, and first-degree residential burglary. It is alleged that the murder was committed during the burglary and that Banks discharged a firearm causing death. Mendez’s 88-year-old mother was allegedly present during the fatal incident.