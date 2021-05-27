Stripe Announces “Payment Links” Feature to Enable Online Sales Without Any Code Within Minutes

A recent update by Google to the Chrome browser will allow users to give some characters to the chunks of text that are being sent to others. Webnotes Stylize is a Chrome feature that finally accomplishes what people have wanted to do for ages on a browser, though a lot of similar variations are already available on social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram. The simple question behind this plugin and it’s functioning is this: “what if we could link URLs to specific paragraphs as opposed to just webpages with their titles”? This simple feature is one that has been sought by people for a very long time. The inconvenience of sending someone a plain URL, and then having to explain what specific part of that URL/page you are referring to is very a bit tedious. And as webpages grow longer and more complex, the process becomes even harder. One could argue that simply taking screenshots of the relevant parts and attaching URLs to those is an option. But even then, the process of taking a screenshot is an extra, needless step. Screenshots also don’t always point out specific sentences, and thus often require highlighting. Ultimately, having a dedicated feature for linking URLs to specific sentences is simply better in every way.