Waukegan crosswalk mural honoring Black, LGTBQ communities ‘represents our city’s diversity’

By Clifford Ward
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeparate initiatives to publicly recognize Waukegan’s Black and LGTBQ communities traveled different roads but they came together last weekend at a downtown crosswalk. On Saturday, about 15 volunteers converged on Genesee Street near the intersection with Water Street in Waukegan to paint a colorful crosswalk. The multihued squares in the crosswalk represent the colors in the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ coalition, interspersed with yellow-on-black blocks emblazoned with “Black Lives Matter.”

