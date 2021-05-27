Waukegan crosswalk mural honoring Black, LGTBQ communities ‘represents our city’s diversity’
Separate initiatives to publicly recognize Waukegan’s Black and LGTBQ communities traveled different roads but they came together last weekend at a downtown crosswalk. On Saturday, about 15 volunteers converged on Genesee Street near the intersection with Water Street in Waukegan to paint a colorful crosswalk. The multihued squares in the crosswalk represent the colors in the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ coalition, interspersed with yellow-on-black blocks emblazoned with “Black Lives Matter.”www.chicagotribune.com