Comments from a Kenai Peninsula fisherman with a Prince William Sound drift permit. The first ADFG salmon announcement of the year came out on May 6th from the Cordova office announcing the first opening of the Copper River district gillnet fishing period. The piece that I’m reading today is based on an interview I did with a local fisherman from one of the Russian Old Believer communities in the area. His name is not included because it was conducted with academic limitations on identity disclosure. I want to share it today because it offers a different tone to the Copper River fishery than what you hear promoted so frequently from the community of Cordova and general marketing in the state. This person and the community he represents don’t glamorize the Copper River salmon and I think it’s an interesting perspective. He focuses on the general occupation of fishing not the species.