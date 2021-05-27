Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Alienware Memorial Day Sale 2021: HUGE discounts on gaming laptops

Digital Trends
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell has kicked off some fantastic Alienware-flavored Memorial Day sales, which means you can save hundreds of dollars on the latest Alienware gaming laptops. If you’ve been itching to game while on the move for a while now, you’re sure to be able to grab one of the best gaming laptops out there for far less than you ordinarily would thanks to these offers. To help you figure out where to begin, we’ve highlighted three of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now so you know exactly what to go for. As is always the way with Dell deals, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone. If one of these Alienware gaming laptops appeals to you, you should snap up the offer as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as the Alienware Memorial Day Sale won’t last long.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptops On Sale#Memorial Day#Gaming Laptops#Pc Gaming#Smartphone Gaming#Laptop Deals#Intel Core#Geforce Rtx#Super#Apple Watch Series#Gps#Digital Trends#Amd Radeon#Gaming Pcs#Alienware M15#Alienware M17#Incredible Discounts#Dell Deals#Nvidia G Sync Technology#Ssd Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
Computerstechadvisor.com

Alienware's new X15 & X17 are its most powerful gaming laptops yet

That includes Intel’s new Tiger Lake-H series, processors specifically designed for gaming. Cheaper models are all equipped with a Core i7-11800H CPU, but there’s some variation if you’re willing to pay more. The X15 maxes out at a Core i9-11900H, but top-spec X17 configurations offer the Core i9-11900HK instead. You’re...
Computersnewsatw.com

Alienware X Series x15, x17 super-slim gaming laptops available now, starting at $1,999

Alienware’s new X-series gaming laptops, first teased in May, are here now. Based on the price and spec info, they sound amazing if you’re after great performance in the thinnest body possible. The Alienware x17 is its thinnest 17.3-inch laptop ever, while the 15.6-inch x15 is Alienware’s overall thinnest laptop ever. The company also claims the x16 is the world’s most powerful sub-16mm gaming laptop.
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

X Marks The Spot: Alienware Targets New Frontiers With Brand New X-Series Gaming Laptops

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some search far and wide for the "X factor" of mobile PC gaming -- the unique and significant quality that makes a product exceptional. For Alienware, exceptional is part of our DNA and nothing brings that to life more than our Alienware X-Series: a brand-new mobile gaming family that exemplifies our values of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design and premium quality.
Technologyimpulsegamer.com

Alienware announces X-Series & Good in Gaming

X Marks the Spot: Alienware targets new frontiers with brand new X-Series Gaming Laptops. Some search far and wide for the “X factor” of mobile PC gaming — the unique and significant quality that makes a product exceptional. For Alienware, exceptional is part of our DNA and nothing brings that to life more than our Alienware X-Series: a brand-new mobile gaming family that exemplifies our values of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design and premium quality.
Computersdealnews

Gaming Laptop Deals & Sales for June

If you're looking for our current list of the finest gaming laptops at the finest available prices, welcome. There's deals aplenty on high end laptops and more budget conscious options as well as some associated accessories that might enhance your overall laptop gaming experience. Best High End Gaming Laptop Deal.
ComputersPCWorld

Alien autopsy: Meet the radical 'Element 31' cooling inside Alienware's new X-series gaming laptops

Cooling is half the battle in gaming laptops and Alienware’s new secret weapon is its mysterious “Element 31,” which the company finally revealed at Computex 2021. Element 31—named for gallium’s 31st place on the periodic table—is essentially an encapsulated gallium liquid metal and one of the exotic materials Alienware used to make the stupidly thin Alienware x15 and x17 laptops.
ComputersLiliputing

Dell launches Alienware X line of gaming laptops with slim designs

The Alienware x15 is a high-power gaming laptop available with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to 90-watt NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. But it’s also a fairly compact notebook by gaming PC standards, measuring 14.2″ x 10.9″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 5 pounds. It’s part of...
Computersmobilesyrup.com

Alienware unveils X-Series thin gaming laptops with 11th Gen Intel chips

Dell’s Alienware gaming brand announced a new series of gaming laptops. The ‘X-Series’ comes in two sizes and Alienware says they are its thinnest gaming laptops yet. There’s the 15-inch Alienware x15 and 17-inch Alienware x17, both of which boast patent-pending cooling tech to help squeeze as much performance as they could into a thinner frame. Alienware says the x15 measures in at 15.9mm, while the x17 sits at 20.9mm.
Computerslifewire.com

Alienware Unveils X-Series Laptops and Social Platform

Today Alienware has revealed its newest (and thinnest) gaming hardware—the X15 R1 Gaming Laptop and the X17 R1 Gaming Laptop—as well as its new Good in Gaming "social-good platform" in collaboration with 20-year eSports-veteran Team Liquid. The new X-Series laptops boast a thin form factor, Alienware's thinnest to date, in...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best Memorial Day deals to shop

It’s Memorial Day, and the Memorial Day sales are in full swing. But with each retailer claiming to offer the biggest discounts in town, finding the best Memorial Day deals and products worth buying will seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, Digital Trends is here to help: We’re cataloging all of the best Memorial Day sales on products we recommend right here on this very page.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Save on TVs, gaming, air fryers and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day weekend sale ends today, but you still have a few hours to get deep discounts on computer gear, appliances, electronics and more. Now's the time to act if you're looking to get a new TV or upgrade a major appliance. We've sifted through all the deals to help you find the best ones. Below, check out what we think are the best offers from Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event.