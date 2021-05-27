Cancel
Reduce your exposure to seasonal allergy triggers

By ops@our-hometown.com
eastaurorabee.com
 5 days ago

We are all excited to see cold, rainy weather leave so that we can begin to enjoy the warm summer months ahead. For some, however, the excitement of the shift in weather is tainted by the seasonal allergies the warmer climate brings. If you’re one of the millions of people who have seasonal allergies, springtime often brings sneezing, congestion, a […]

www.eastaurorabee.com
EnvironmentHillsdale Daily News

Spring arrives with harsh allergy season

HILLSDALE - One in five Americans has a diagnosed allergy, with more than 50 percent saying the condition affects their daily quality of life. Experts predict allergy season to be exceptionally severe this spring, according to the Allergy and Asthma Network. Rising global temperatures and a forecast of warm, dry air this spring after a winter of heavy snow in some areas could significantly increase pollen production. This comes after a year many people spent mostly indoors in quarantine.
HealthRefinery29

Are Your Allergies Really Bad This Year? There’s A Reason For That

After more than a year of rigorous mask-wearing, it's been a little surreal to see so many people pulling their coverings off while they're outside. But besides getting used to seeing people's chins again, you may have also noticed something else: A lot of people are looking a little red around the nose. Maybe you're even feeling it yourself. Seasonal allergies have been absolutely killer this year. But are they worse than usual, or are we just noticing it more right now, since with the end of the pandemic hopefully in sight, we're all going outdoors more often and ditching the masks that may have kept pollen away from our nostrils last year?
Diseases & TreatmentsBrenham Banner-Press

Rough allergy season? How to keep symptoms at bay

(BPT) - Feeling itchy, sneezy and congested? If you or a family member find your allergies are worse this year — or if you have allergy symptoms for the first time — you are not alone. The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America reports over 50 million people suffer from allergies nationwide, and a large portion of those are seasonal sufferers. Spring brings mostly tree pollen, summer sees grass allergies flare up and weeds flourish in the fall. Climate change, especially warmer temperatures, has been causing higher pollen counts and longer pollen seasons, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in the United States of America.
Evansville, INwevv.com

Climate Change Being Blamed for Longer Allergy Season

If you still find yourself sneezing and rubbing irritated eyes that is because allergy season is lasting longer in the year - and studies are now saying climate change is to blame. Pollen counts are already higher than they've ever been, and not only will they continue to increase, but...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Tree pollen causing a rough allergy season for some

Rochester, N.Y. – If you think it’s been a rough allergy season, you’re not alone. Dr. Peter Capucilli, attending immunologist for Rochester Regional Health, says it has been a difficult season for many people. Currently, he says tree pollen is very much in bloom. “If you’re having allergies now, it’s...
HealthSmoky Mountain News

Sponsored: Does local honey relieve seasonal allergies?

A: While honey is tasty, and buying from local beekeepers is a good way to support your community; local honey will not prevent those pesky seasonal allergies. This is information from the American College of Allergy and Immunology:. "One study, published in 2002 in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma &...
HealthPosted by
94.9 HOM

Seasonal Allergies? Here’s a Maine-Made Cure for You, Honey

It's allergy season in New England, and my car is covered in a layer of pollen. The pollen madness got so bad that I had to hose off our patio furniture to eat dinner outside last weekend. Not only do I see that pollen, but mama, I feel it. Our bodies react to pollen as if it were an invader, similar to a bacteria or virus, so we have the same response.
Diseases & TreatmentsStandard Banner

Why now is the time to talk to your allergy specialist about ragweed

(BPT) - Spring has sprung, and for many of us, that means the start of bothersome allergy symptoms. In fact, between 30 and 60 million Americans are affected by environmental allergies each year,[1] making it one of the leading causes of chronic disease in the U.S. Allergies are caused by the body’s immune system overreacting to substances in the environment, causing symptoms like a runny nose, sneezing, congestion or sinus pressure.[2]
EnvironmentFOX43.com

Warmer temperatures, longer growing season, worse allergies | Bradon's Barometer

Just in case you haven't noticed -- though we certainly have at the Long household -- allergy season is in full swing. Eyes, nose, throat -- you name it, we got it. Allergies come and go depending on the growing season. Some people are worst in the Spring, others later in the year. According to the CDC, more than 25 million Americans suffer from seasonal pollen allergies.
ScienceWTAX

How long do allergies last—a few years or your whole life?

Science doesn’t know a whole lot about allergies, but there’s a bit of good news. Clifford Bassett is the medical director of Allergy & Asthma Care of NY and says, “The only good thing about getting older is that, in many cases, allergies are less prevalent.” So why do some kids grow out of certain food allergies? That’s unclear. The experts say if you get food allergies as a kid, you just have to wait and see if your tolerances change in the future, and if you haven’t outgrown an allergy by the time you’re a teen, you’re likely to have it for life. Allergies, especially seasonal allergies, can change a lot over a lifetime, but it might not have much to do with your body. Each place you live has its own set of allergens, so moving will likely change your allergies too. It also takes time to become allergic to things—this is because you get sensitized one year and then react the next. Some bad news: people with one allergy are far more likely to develop another. Also, many things seem to affect our immune response—and thus allergies: including hormones, puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and weight gain or obesity. (PopSci)
Detroit, MIhenryford.com

Masks May Be Helpful Against Seasonal Allergies

DETROIT (May 24, 2021) – Masks have protected wearers against the COVID-19 virus throughout the pandemic. During this past flu season, they were credited with a dramatic reduction in flu cases, sparing hospitals from a potential twindemic. With allergy season upon us, could they also protect allergy sufferers?. Masks can...
Fort Wayne, IN1039waynefm.com

Lutheran gives tips for managing seasonal allergies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The weather is great, the grass is green, seasonal plants are in bloom and more than 50 million people in the US are suffering with nasal allergies. These include sinus pressure, headaches, itchy eyes and respiratory problems according to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).
Diseases & TreatmentsValley News

Understanding asthma as allergy season returns

The arrival of spring and summer is typically welcomed with open arms. Warm air, green grass, colorful flowers, and, of course, vacations are just a few of the many reasons to celebrate the seasons. Spring and summer also mark the return of allergy season. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year. A 2017 survey found that 27% of Canadians age 12 and older reported having allergies. For many people, allergies are a minor seasonal nuisance that are overcome by taking over-the-counter medications or staying indoors on days when allergen levels are especially high. But the World Allergy Organization notes that a history.
Public HealthNewswise

Why COVID-19 face masks might help avoid seasonal allergies

Newswise — COVID-19 has changed the stigma around wearing face masks to protect against unwanted particles in the air that we might be breathing in. As we head into the second spring of the pandemic, wearing these masks can not only help us stay safe from harmful viruses, but also dreadful seasonal allergies.
Healthmeadowlakenow.com

High pollen levels to blame for worse allergy season, experts say

Experts say higher than normal pollen levels have led to a sneezier allergy season in parts of Canada this year. They point to an earlier blossom and warmer May, which led to an explosion of pollen in southern Ontario and Quebec. A thin coat of yellow dust has blanketed much...