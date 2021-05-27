Meet Quinn!

Cancel
By From staff report
Cover picture for the articleThe Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Quinn, a female shepard mix who is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Quinn has the most beautiful eyes that could melt your heart. She is still a pup, so she has lots of energy and will need leash training.

