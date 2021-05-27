Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Man-oah Among Boys

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series. The Dodgers shortstop joins an ever-growing list of MLB players to miss time after suffering an injury due to being hit by a pitch. So far this season Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Seager's teammate Mookie Betts have all missed at least one game after getting struck by the ball while batting. Former Rotowire contributor Will Carroll and Baseball Prospectus' Derek Rhoads confirmed that players who have been HBP have noticeably increased to start the season. Carroll continues to lead the charge that these injuries are largely preventable if the players would simply opt to wear the appropriate protective equipment. Unfortunately, in the case of Seager, the impact of the ball left him with a fractured fifth metacarpal.