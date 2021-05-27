Cancel
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Man-oah Among Boys

By Dan Malin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Pham (SD) – Pham saw the ownership dip after a horrendously slow start to the season. And while he’s still hitting just .198 on the year, he’s walking enough to push his OBP to .344. He’s hit leadoff in four of his last five starts and he’s scored a run in six straight games. The Padres do not have a day off in the coming scoring period so volume should be there for Pham. He makes for an okay short-term replacement next week if you recently lost someone like Marcell Ozuna or Mike Trout .

Alek Manoah
Tommy Pham
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Mike Zunino
Gavin Lux
Marcell Ozuna
César Valdez
Mike Trout
#Fantasy Baseball
