Fiala, Wild Force Game 7 With 3-0 Victory Over Vegas

You thought Kaprizov and The Norwegian Hobbit was great. Well meet the future top line of the Minnesota Wild. It looks like Bill Guerin may not need to trade for a 1C and a 1RW to play with Kirill Kaprizov as these 3 will lead the way for the Wild for years to come and become one of the best top lines in the NHL because of the combination of power, skill, and speed these 3 will provide as a whole. Fans may not believe it now, but with how Matt Boldy is making an immediate impact in Iowa this should give Bill Guerin the great vibes he gained from Boldy having a great world juniors and him consistently improving his game. Next you have Marco Rossi who is recovering from Covid-19 by doing light workouts and maintaining a healthy diet. He's only hungry to get to the next step and will be more than motivated thanks to the support system that he has back home and all over the Wild hockey world. He's going to get an opportunity to play and establish chemistry with the Wild's best player. Fans want the feel of a real top line that will dominate the opponent in all facets of the game? Well meet this potential electrifying and powerful trio.