Statistical release: BIS residential property price statistics at Q4 2020

bis.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGlobal real property prices increased by 4% year on year in Q4 2020, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated fiscal and monetary stimulus.1. Real prices grew by close to 7% on average in advanced economies (AEs), and by 2% in emerging market economies (EMEs). Among the...

