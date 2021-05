WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. CLINTON Opening of “Print+,” works of protest and resistance in a variety of printing methods from artists around the United States; and “Crossroads -- Book Artists’ Impassioned Responses to Immigration, Human Rights and Our Environment,” works reflecting “our tumultuous times.” Both running through Sept. 5. Hunterdon Art Museum, 7 Lower Center St. hunterdonartmuseum.org, 908-735-8415.