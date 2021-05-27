Cancel
Colds and Flu? They Are Coming Back.

 5 days ago

In other public health news, workplace shootings are on the rise, a new tool provides window into health disparities and the pandemic's impact on climate change. A curious thing happened during the Covid-19 pandemic: With masks, social distancing, and Purell galore, we kept most other germs at bay. Flu vanished. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which in a normal winter puts nearly 60,000 children under age 5 in the hospital, were nonexistent. Most of us appeared to sidestep the soup of bugs that cause colds. But as masks come off, schools reopen, and some travel resumes, we should expect a resurgence of these viruses — perhaps a big one. Some experts fear we’re in for a nasty cold-and-flu season or two, pointing to a combination of factors that could make for a rough re-entry to the mixed microbes world. (Branswell, 5/27)

Healthfooyoh.com

The Most Effective Cold and Flu Home Remedies

Cold and flu are the most common illnesses which aren't taken seriously. However, they have the power to make one feel highly miserable. Some home remedies could help relieve the symptoms and make you feel better. Certain fruits and vegetables have therapeutic properties that could help prevent and treat cold and flu.
WorldCosmos

Remember the flu?

An astonishingly low number of influenza cases have been recorded in the past 12 months. From the start of the year to the beginning of May, there were 240 notifications to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System in Australia. Roughly at the same time last year, there had been over...
Indianapolis, INEvening Star

Flu season coming to an end

INDIANAPOLIS — With spring upon us and summer right around the corner flu activity within the state ticked up slightly over the past week. The state has been in the “minimal” category code throughout this year. Indiana has two weeks of surveillance left in the season, and flu activity usually...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Is Now Investigating This New Delayed COVID Vaccine Side Effect

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Seniors and the Flu

Many people think the flu is nothing more than a bad cold -- until they come down with it. When your entire body aches, your energy vanishes, and a fever, dry cough, sore throat, and headaches set in, it's impossible to mistake the flu for a mild illness. It can be extremely debilitating, and in rare cases, it is even fatal.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Mono vs. Flu

Influenza (the flu) and infectious mononucleosis (mono) are common illnesses that share many overlapping symptoms, but these two illnesses have different causes and require different treatments. It is easy to mistake one for the other. Therefore, getting an accurate diagnosis is important to ensuring that you're treating your illness properly.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Health Department: 10 Coronavirus Vaccine Myths Debunked

The Kane County Health Department today issued a news release saying there’s a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and many experts are concerned that those myths are impeding efforts to get shots in people’s arms. “Ever since the pandemic began, the Internet has been teeming with theories and...
Public HealthHealthDay

U.S. Blood Supply Is Safe From Coronavirus, Study Finds

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 does not pose a threat to the safety of the United States' blood supply under existing donor screening guidelines, researchers report. For the study, the investigators reviewed the results of tests for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in nearly 18,000 pools of donated...
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common

Over the last year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. have been hospitalized after contracting COVID. But with widespread access to COVID vaccines, the number of serious cases has dramatically declined in 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that only around 1,780 people in the U.S. were hospitalized last week for COVID, compared to a peak of more than 6,000 in December. Of course, the virus is far from contained, and some people are still getting sick enough to need medical intervention. According to a new study, there's one thing that almost all of the people hospitalized for COVID in 2021 have in common: They're not fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

If You're This Age, Be Worried About COVID Right Now

After spending much of the past year tending to elderly patients, doctors are seeing a clear demographic shift: young and middle-aged adults make up a growing share of the patients in COVID-19 hospital wards. It's both a sign of the country's success in protecting the elderly through vaccination and an...
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...